Where are the most deer crashes? AAA just ranked NJ counties

Hitting a deer isn’t just a body damage annoyance and an anecdote. It can be deadly.

Just this month in Galloway Twp a 69-yr-old woman was killed when another driver hit a deer sending it airborne and into her windshield. It’s serious business.

And it’s getting worse.

Last year broke a record. 11,692 deer collisions. A 2% increase from just one year before.

We know we’re in the most dangerous time of year because deer are in their mating season. They’re more active and less careful about running into roads.

AAA just put out a ranking of the counties in New Jersey with the most deer crashes. The results surprised me.

The absolute worst county with the most deer crashes was Monmouth. 1,300 collisions.

Photo by Richard R on Unsplash Yellow diamond deer crossing warning sign

After that is where it gets surprising. Here’s the top 10:

1. Monmouth - 1,300

2. Burlington - 959

3. Morris - 937

4. Somerset - 840

5. Bergen - 828

6. Hunterdon - 817

7. Ocean - 791

8. Middlesex - 737

9. Sussex - 628

10. Camden - 502

Photo by Roger Starnes Sr on Unsplash Two young deer crossing a paved road with yellow lines

As a former Hunterdon County resident and knowing firsthand just how many deer are there I was shocked to see Bergen County had more incidents.

Especially since I lived in Raritan Twp which was the number one municipality in the state for deer crashes.

Here’s that municipality list:

1. Raritan Township

Hunterdon - 165

2. Middletown Township

Monmouth - 161

3. Bridgewater Township

Somerset - 148

4. Manchester Township

Ocean - 143

5. Jackson Township

Ocean - 133

6. Wall Township

Monmouth - 132

7. Franklin Township

Somerset - 131

8. Mount Laurel Township

Burlington - 131

9. Howell Township

Monmouth - 130

10. Hillsborough Township

Somerset - 126

AAA says there were 15 deer-related fatalities in New Jersey in a five-year period.

Please, slow down, scan the road, and if one runs out brake but do not swerve. Experts say your chances of survival are better by taking the hit and dealing with the body shop than swerving and possibly hitting something worse.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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