Where are the most deer crashes? AAA just ranked NJ counties

Hitting a deer isn’t just a body damage annoyance and an anecdote. It can be deadly.
Just this month in Galloway Twp a 69-yr-old woman was killed when another driver hit a deer sending it airborne and into her windshield. It’s serious business.
And it’s getting worse.
Last year broke a record. 11,692 deer collisions. A 2% increase from just one year before.
We know we’re in the most dangerous time of year because deer are in their mating season. They’re more active and less careful about running into roads.
AAA just put out a ranking of the counties in New Jersey with the most deer crashes. The results surprised me.
The absolute worst county with the most deer crashes was Monmouth. 1,300 collisions.
After that is where it gets surprising. Here’s the top 10:
1. Monmouth - 1,300
2. Burlington - 959
3. Morris - 937
4. Somerset - 840
5. Bergen - 828
6. Hunterdon - 817
7. Ocean - 791
8. Middlesex - 737
9. Sussex - 628
10. Camden - 502
As a former Hunterdon County resident and knowing firsthand just how many deer are there I was shocked to see Bergen County had more incidents.
Especially since I lived in Raritan Twp which was the number one municipality in the state for deer crashes.
Here’s that municipality list:
1. Raritan Township
Hunterdon - 165
2. Middletown Township
Monmouth - 161
3. Bridgewater Township
Somerset - 148
4. Manchester Township
Ocean - 143
5. Jackson Township
Ocean - 133
6. Wall Township
Monmouth - 132
7. Franklin Township
Somerset - 131
8. Mount Laurel Township
Burlington - 131
9. Howell Township
Monmouth - 130
10. Hillsborough Township
Somerset - 126
AAA says there were 15 deer-related fatalities in New Jersey in a five-year period.
Please, slow down, scan the road, and if one runs out brake but do not swerve. Experts say your chances of survival are better by taking the hit and dealing with the body shop than swerving and possibly hitting something worse.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
That time I hit a deer with the NJ 101.5 big yellow van during rut season
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
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