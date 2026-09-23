🚨A Northfield police officer faces multiple charges tied to database access

🚨Prosecutors have not disclosed what information he accessed or why

🚨Valentine joined the department in 2023

NORTHFIELD — An Atlantic County police officer faces criminal charges after prosecutors say he accessed a law enforcement database outside of his official duties.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said Northfield officer Malachi Valentine accessed the National Crime Information Center database on multiple occasions since he was appointed to the department in 2023.

Valentine, who lives in Pleasantville, is charged with second-degree official misconduct, second-degree pattern of official misconduct, third-degree computer criminal activity and petty disorderly persons harassment.

Northfield police officer Malachi Valentine (R) with former Holy Cross High School teacher Mr. Geiger (Northfield police) Northfield police officer Malachi Valentine (R) with former Holy Cross High School teacher Mr. Geiger

Prosecutor has not disclosed what information was accessed

Reynolds did not disclose what information Valentine obtained from the records or why he accessed the database. The National Crime Information Center is a law enforcement database managed by the FBI that provides real time data around the clock.

According to the department's Facebook page, Valentine joined the department after graduating from the Atlantic County Police Training Center on February 24, 2023.

He was a member of the Class of 2019 at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon.

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