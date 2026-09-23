Stolen car linked to shots fired at drivers in 2 NJ towns, police say
🚨Lakewood police are investigating a reported gunshot involving a stolen vehicle
🚨A similar incident was reported shortly afterward in neighboring Howell
🚨 Police have not publicly identified anyone involved in the shootings
LAKEWOOD — Police are investigating reports of shots fired at drivers in two neighboring New Jersey communities Monday night, with a stolen vehicle linked to both.
A gunshot was reported on Sunset Road in Lakewood around 11 p.m. by a driver who said someone inside a white four-door sedan he was following fired a shot. Lakewood police said the vehicle had been stolen several hours earlier in the township.
Similar shooting reported in Howell
A short time later, a vehicle matching the same description was involved in another similar incident "in a neighboring town," according to police. The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report on the incident, said the second incident happened in Howell.
Four individuals in ski masks were inside a white Mercedes-Benz 350, according to Tri-County Scanner News.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office would not comment on the case.
Lakewood police asked anyone with information about the Sunset Road case to call them at 732-363-0200.
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