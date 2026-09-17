⚠️ Anthony Zigarelli received a six-year prison term for firing at a bicyclist in Toms River.

➡️ Zigarelli and Anthony Ventrice both pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in June.

🔴 Ventrice remained in custody as of Thursday while awaiting sentencing.

One of two young men who admitted to firing gunshots at a passing bicyclist in Toms River has been sentenced to prison.

On Sept. 11, Anthony Zigarelli, of Manchester Township, was handed down a six-year term by Ocean County Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan.

Both the 21-year-old Zigarelli and 19-year-old Anthony Ventrice, of Toms River, pleaded guilty on June first to charges of aggravated assault.

The duo originally was charged with attempted murder following the incident, in which the intended target was unharmed.

Zigarelli will serve a five-year term at the same time for his conviction of being a certain person not to possess a weapon.

Anthony Zigarelli gets prison for shots fired at a bicyclist in Toms River (Ocean County jail) Toms River shots fired at bicyclist

Shots fired at a Toms River bicyclist

After 4 p.m. on May 14, 2024, Toms River police responded to shots fired in the Camino Hermosa neighborhood off Route 70 in the Whitesville section.

A person on a bike was riding past Zigarelli and Ventrice, who were standing together alongside a silver 2016 Kia Forte.

Ventrice, who was known to the victim, took out a handgun and fired multiple shots in the bike's direction.

The duo then got into the car and drove past - with Zigarelli this time firing more shots at the rider, from a different gun, according to an affidacit filed in the case.

None of the shots struck the victim, investigators said.

Anthony Ventrice awaits sentencing for shots fired at a Toms River bicyclist (Ocean County jail) Toms River shots fired at bicyclist -

Both men remained in custody

The next day, charges were filed against Ventrice — who was still a minor at the time.

He was taken into custody by Lakewood police on May 22, 2024, and his case was waived to adult criminal court.

Two weeks after the shots were fired, Zigarelli was also charged and picked up by Toms River Police.

Zigarelli and Ventrice have both remained in custody since their 2024 arrests.

Sentencing for Ventrice remained pending as of Thursday.

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