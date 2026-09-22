New Jersey coffee lovers, these 50 spots are worth a visit
⚠️ Van Gogh's Ear Cafe remains an iconic New Jersey coffee shop.
➡️ Ligaya Grounds in Metuchen is a new must-visit, with specialities like its Decolonized Ube Latte.
🔴 We've put together 11 new-ish NJ coffee shops, plus over 40 others worth a visit.
Growing up in Union County, one cafe and coffee shop was an absolute core part of my teen years, Van Gogh's Ear Cafe.
My high school friends and I were old enough to go out, too young for bars.
The show “Friends” was newly popular, decades before it found younger generations as a streaming classic.
So, the cafe was like our own “Central Perk.” Complete with tasty drinks and eclectic furniture.
Yes, we had a favorite couch and table to grab, if we were early or lucky enough.
No, I don't have lots of photos of us there, since selfies and social media really didn't pick up (or exist!) until I was well into college.
Little did we know, how strong coffee culture would remain — or evolve into, this many years later.
Van Gogh's Ear Cafe has remained an iconic spot in Union.
There are also some more recently-opened shops around the state, offering delicious coffee and light food that are definitely worth a visit.
One must-visit, new spot is Ligaya Grounds in Metuchen.
The coffee shop and cafe is proudly rooted in Filipino-American menu favorites, like its “Decolonized Ube Latte.”
“Before it was a latte at a certain green-logoed coffee chain — it was on our nanay’s table,” according to a Facebook post from Ligaya Grounds.
Here's 10 coffee shop cafes to sip your way into cozier vibes.
Plus, another 40+ NJ coffee shops that have amassed devoted regulars, because they're worth a visit.
Van Gogh's Ear Cafe (Union County)
📍1017 Stuyvesant Ave., Union, NJ 07083
📞908-810-1844
Ligaya Grounds (Middlesex County)
📍16 Jersey Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840
📞 908-312-1390
Turquoise Cafe (Monmouth County)
📍2 Ryan Road Marlboro, NJ 07746
📞 848-863-6034
Grounds Cafecito (Middlesex County)
📍509 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ 08904
McGee Black Irish Coffee (Monmouth County)
📍150 Main St, Manasquan, NJ 08736
📞 732-436-3474
It’s a Hidden Cafe (Somerset County)
📍430 Route 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844
DRIP Cafe (Middlesex County)
📍79 Whitehead Ave., South River, NJ 08882
Yellow Dog Coffee Roasters (Ocean County)
📍420 N Main Street Suite A, Manahawkin, NJ 08005
Turtle Beans Coffee (Burlington County)
📍225 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, NJ 08505
📞609-853-3029
The Nest (Monmouth County)
A Cup of Literature (Monmouth County)
📍704 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
📞732-896-2230
Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit
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