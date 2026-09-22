⚠️ Van Gogh's Ear Cafe remains an iconic New Jersey coffee shop.

➡️ Ligaya Grounds in Metuchen is a new must-visit, with specialities like its Decolonized Ube Latte.

🔴 We've put together 11 new-ish NJ coffee shops, plus over 40 others worth a visit.

Growing up in Union County, one cafe and coffee shop was an absolute core part of my teen years, Van Gogh's Ear Cafe.

My high school friends and I were old enough to go out, too young for bars.

The show “Friends” was newly popular, decades before it found younger generations as a streaming classic.

(Van Gogh's Ear Cafe via Facebook) NJ coffee shops edit - Van Goghs Ear Cafe via Facebook

So, the cafe was like our own “Central Perk.” Complete with tasty drinks and eclectic furniture.

Yes, we had a favorite couch and table to grab, if we were early or lucky enough.

No, I don't have lots of photos of us there, since selfies and social media really didn't pick up (or exist!) until I was well into college.

Photo by tabitha turner on Unsplash white ceramic cup on brown wooden table

Little did we know, how strong coffee culture would remain — or evolve into, this many years later.

Van Gogh's Ear Cafe has remained an iconic spot in Union.

There are also some more recently-opened shops around the state, offering delicious coffee and light food that are definitely worth a visit.

One must-visit, new spot is Ligaya Grounds in Metuchen.

Ligaya Grounds (Credit Ligaya Grounds Co.) NJ coffee shops

The coffee shop and cafe is proudly rooted in Filipino-American menu favorites, like its “Decolonized Ube Latte.”

“Before it was a latte at a certain green-logoed coffee chain — it was on our nanay’s table,” according to a Facebook post from Ligaya Grounds.

Here's 10 coffee shop cafes to sip your way into cozier vibes.

Plus, another 40+ NJ coffee shops that have amassed devoted regulars, because they're worth a visit.

Van Gogh's Ears Café (Google Maps) Van Gogh's Ears Café (Google Maps)

Van Gogh's Ear Cafe (Union County)

📍1017 Stuyvesant Ave., Union, NJ 07083

📞908-810-1844

Ligaya Grounds (Credit Ligaya Grounds Co.) Ligaya Grounds (Credit Ligaya Grounds Co.)

Ligaya Grounds (Middlesex County)

📍16 Jersey Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840

📞 908-312-1390

Turquoise Cafe (Monmouth County)

📍2 Ryan Road Marlboro, NJ 07746

📞 848-863-6034

Grounds Cafecito (Middlesex County)

📍509 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ 08904

(Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) NJ coffee shops

McGee Black Irish Coffee (Monmouth County)

📍150 Main St, Manasquan, NJ 08736

📞 732-436-3474

It’s a Hidden Cafe (Somerset County)

📍430 Route 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844

DRIP Cafe (Middlesex County)

📍79 Whitehead Ave., South River, NJ 08882

Yellow Dog Coffee Roasters (Google Maps) NJ coffee shops

Yellow Dog Coffee Roasters (Ocean County)

📍420 N Main Street Suite A, Manahawkin, NJ 08005

Turtle Beans Coffee (Burlington County)

📍225 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, NJ 08505

📞609-853-3029

The Nest (Monmouth County)

📍78 Broad Street, Keyport, NJ

A Cup of Literature (Monmouth County)

📍704 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

📞732-896-2230

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Check out these 10 unique NJ bookstore gems Having a tough time finding a good book worth your time? Luckily, New Jersey has a great selection of local, independent bookstores, each offering something unique. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

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