New Jersey coffee lovers, these 50 spots are worth a visit

New Jersey coffee lovers, these 50 spots are worth a visit

Two delicious cold brew coffees in NJ from Rook and McGee Black Irish Coffee (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

⚠️ Van Gogh's Ear Cafe remains an iconic New Jersey coffee shop.

➡️ Ligaya Grounds in Metuchen is a new must-visit, with specialities like its Decolonized Ube Latte.

🔴 We've put together 11 new-ish NJ coffee shops, plus over 40 others worth a visit.

Growing up in Union County, one cafe and coffee shop was an absolute core part of my teen years, Van Gogh's Ear Cafe.

My high school friends and I were old enough to go out, too young for bars.

The show “Friends” was newly popular, decades before it found younger generations as a streaming classic.

NJ coffee shops edit - Van Goghs Ear Cafe via Facebook
(Van Gogh's Ear Cafe via Facebook)

So, the cafe was like our own “Central Perk.” Complete with tasty drinks and eclectic furniture.

Yes, we had a favorite couch and table to grab, if we were early or lucky enough.

No, I don't have lots of photos of us there, since selfies and social media really didn't pick up (or exist!) until I was well into college.

white ceramic cup on brown wooden table
Photo by tabitha turner on Unsplash

Little did we know, how strong coffee culture would remain — or evolve into, this many years later.

Van Gogh's Ear Cafe has remained an iconic spot in Union.

There are also some more recently-opened shops around the state, offering delicious coffee and light food that are definitely worth a visit.

One must-visit, new spot is Ligaya Grounds in Metuchen.

NJ coffee shops
Ligaya Grounds (Credit Ligaya Grounds Co.)

The coffee shop and cafe is proudly rooted in Filipino-American menu favorites, like its “Decolonized Ube Latte.”

“Before it was a latte at a certain green-logoed coffee chain — it was on our nanay’s table,” according to a Facebook post from Ligaya Grounds.

Here's 10 coffee shop cafes to sip your way into cozier vibes.

Plus, another 40+ NJ coffee shops that have amassed devoted regulars, because they're worth a visit.

Van Gogh's Ears Café (Google Maps)
Van Gogh's Ears Café (Google Maps)

Van Gogh's Ear Cafe (Union County)

📍1017 Stuyvesant Ave., Union, NJ 07083
📞908-810-1844

Ligaya Grounds (Credit Ligaya Grounds Co.)
Ligaya Grounds (Credit Ligaya Grounds Co.)

Ligaya Grounds (Middlesex County)

📍16 Jersey Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840
📞 908-312-1390

Turquoise Cafe (Monmouth County)

📍2 Ryan Road Marlboro, NJ 07746
📞 848-863-6034

Grounds Cafecito (Middlesex County)

📍509 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ 08904

NJ coffee shops
(Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

McGee Black Irish Coffee (Monmouth County)

📍150 Main St, Manasquan, NJ 08736
📞 732-436-3474

It’s a Hidden Cafe (Somerset County)

📍430 Route 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844

DRIP Cafe (Middlesex County)

📍79 Whitehead Ave., South River, NJ 08882

NJ coffee shops
Yellow Dog Coffee Roasters (Google Maps)

Yellow Dog Coffee Roasters (Ocean County)

📍420 N Main Street Suite A, Manahawkin, NJ 08005

Turtle Beans Coffee (Burlington County)

📍225 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, NJ 08505
📞609-853-3029

The Nest (Monmouth County)

📍78 Broad Street, Keyport, NJ

A Cup of Literature (Monmouth County)

📍704 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
📞732-896-2230

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit

New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Check out these 10 unique NJ bookstore gems

Having a tough time finding a good book worth your time? Luckily, New Jersey has a great selection of local, independent bookstores, each offering something unique.

Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Hidden gem Italian restaurant in Central Jersey

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Filed Under: Middlesex County, Monmouth County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM