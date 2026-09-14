🚨Two New Jersey Rutgers graduates were killed by a subway train in Manhattan

🚨NYPD says the pair were found on the tracks of a southbound No. 4 train.

🚨An initial report says the woman pulled the man toward her before the train arrived

A man and woman from New Jersey who graduated Rutgers University together were stuck and killed by a subway in New York early Sunday morning.

The NYPD said the pair were reported lying on the tracks of the number 4 southbound train around 3:15 a.m. First responders arrived and pronounced them dead. An initial report obtained by the New York Daily News said the pair were on the platform when the woman, Malaika Chitre from the Dayton section of South Brunswick, pulled the man, Navam Kaul from Sayreville, towards her.

People ride the 4 train on April 25, 2022 in New York City(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) People ride the 4 train on April 25, 2022 in New York City

It's not clear who fell to the tracks first but video captured them both on the tracks. A train operator reported Chitr was laughing pulling the man as the train struck them. The 24-year-olds were pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Their respective Linkedin pages show they attended Rutgers between 2020 and 2024. Chitre majored in public health and was working for Acadia Pharmaceuticals in Princeton. Kaul graduated Princeton Business School and was working for Bloomberg as a financial data analyst.

Kaul was also a graduate of Sayreville War Memorial High School.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom