🚨A tire came loose from a northbound car and crossed the Route 1 divider

🚨A 59-year-old Teaneck woman suffered serious injuries in the crash

🚨 Investigators have not determined why the tire came off the 19-year-old's car

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tire that came off a car heading north on Route 1 bounced over the concrete divider and smashed into a southbound vehicle's windshield Sunday night, seriously injuring the driver.

The rear driver's-side tire came loose near Sand Hill Road in South Brunswick around 7:15 p.m., sailed across the highway and into the car driven by a 59-year-old woman from Teaneck traveling in the left lane, according to acting Police Chief Jim Ryan. She suffered serious injuries and had to be cut out of her sedan.

Car after being struck by a tire on Route 1 in South Brunswick Sun., Ausgust 30, 2026 (South Brunswick police) Car after being struck by a tire on Route 1 in South Brunswick Sun., Ausgust 30, 2026

Tire mystery

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center.

Ryan said an investigation has not determined how the tire came off the northbound car driven by a 19-year-old from East Windsor. He was issued a summons for failure to maintain a vehicle.

The identities of the drivers were not disclosed.

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