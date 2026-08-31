Loose tire flies across Route 1, crashes through NJ driver’s windshield

Loose tire flies across Route 1, crashes through NJ driver’s windshield

Car after being struck by a tire on Route 1 in South Brunswick Sun., August 30, 2026 (South Brunswick police)

🚨A tire came loose from a northbound car and crossed the Route 1 divider

🚨A 59-year-old Teaneck woman suffered serious injuries in the crash

🚨 Investigators have not determined why the tire came off the 19-year-old's car

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tire that came off a car heading north on Route 1 bounced over the concrete divider and smashed into a southbound vehicle's windshield Sunday night, seriously injuring the driver.

The rear driver's-side tire came loose near Sand Hill Road in South Brunswick around 7:15 p.m.,  sailed across the highway and into the car driven by a 59-year-old woman from Teaneck traveling in the left lane, according to acting Police Chief Jim Ryan.  She suffered serious injuries and had to be cut out of her sedan.

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Car after being struck by a tire on Route 1 in South Brunswick Sun., Ausgust 30, 2026
Car after being struck by a tire on Route 1 in South Brunswick Sun., Ausgust 30, 2026 (South Brunswick police)

Tire mystery

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center.

Ryan said an investigation has not determined how the tire came off the northbound car driven by a 19-year-old from East Windsor. He was issued a summons for failure to maintain a vehicle.

The identities of the drivers were not disclosed.

 

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order)

Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Bergen County, East Windsor, Middlesex County, South Brunswick, Teaneck
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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