🚨A 27-year-old South Plainfield motorcyclist died Saturday after colliding with an SUV

🚨Sierra Grey was a mother of two, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

🚨The SUV driver was not hurt, and no charges have been filed

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A 27-year-old mother of two died Saturday evening in a crash involving an SUV.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera said a Subaru Outback driven by a 76-year-old man was hit on the front driver's side by a Honda SBR1000 motorcycle while making a left turn at the intersection of Ledden Terrace and Clinton Avenue around 7:20 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, Sierra Grey, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Outback was not hurt. Both drivers are from South Plainfield. Estremera said no charges have been filed.

South Plainfield woman remembered as mother of two

According to a GoFundMe campaign, Grey is survived by a wife and two sons. Donations to the fund will go toward the cost of memorials in New Jersey and Arizona.

Estremera asked anyone with information about the crash to call the South Plainfield Police Department at 908-755-0700 or her office at 732-745-3437.

It was the second fatal crash in South Plainfield in 2026, according to State Police records.

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