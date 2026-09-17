🌊About two dozen syringes were found along a Monmouth County beach Wednesday

🌊Crews swept the beach and removed additional syringes

🌊Officials will check the beach again after high tide Thursday

BELMAR — About two dozen syringes washed up along a Monmouth County beach during high tide Wednesday, prompting a multi-agency cleanup and a warning for beachgoers not to handle any needles they find.

The Belmar/Lake Como Office of Emergency Management says the syringes were found at the water's edge during high tide. County and borough agencies, including the Monmouth County Hazardous Materials team and the Department of Public Works, conducted a sweep of the beach and removed additional syringes.

Belmar Mayor Caitlin Donovan told the Asbury Park Press about two dozen syringes were found.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said the needles were “home self-care syringes,” similar to the needles that washed up in Manasquan in August following a sewer overflow during recent heavy rain.

Belmar (Bud McCormick) Belmar

Beachgoers warned not to touch syringes

OEM warned anyone who finds a needle not to handle it. Instead, beachgoers should notify a member of the Department of Public Works so it can be removed safely.

Lifeguards are off duty on weekdays after Labor Day, making the warning particularly important for anyone visiting the beach.

The OEM said crews will check the beach again after high tide Thursday.

The agency has not said how the syringes ended up on the Belmar beach.

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