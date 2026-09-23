🐣 A 77-year-old woman was convicted of killing her 81-year-old partner on Easter Sunday in 2024.

⚖️ Prosecutors said Eileen Bright beat him with a statue and stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

🏠 Bright raised an insanity defense as neighbors described a couple known around their Mays Landing community.

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A Mays Landing woman has been convicted of killing her domestic partner on Easter Sunday after neighbors said she had "just reached her wit's end."

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, an Atlantic County jury found Eileen Bright, 77, guilty of first-degree murder and four weapons offenses.

Prosecutors said Bright attempted, and failed, to plead not guilty by reason of insanity for the gruesome 2024 killing.

She faces at least 30 years in state prison, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

The home on Lewis Drive where Gary Johnson was found dead. (Google Maps) The home on Lewis Drive where Gary Johnson was found dead. (Google Maps)

Police found her partner dead on Easter

Mays Landing police found Gary Johnson, 81, dead at the couple's home on Lewis Drive on March 31, 2024. His head had been bludgeoned with a statue, and he had been stabbed with a kitchen knife, prosecutors said.

Bright had told a neighbor that she had killed Johnson, who was a retired postal worker. According to court documents, the neighbor passed her confession along to officers.

READ MORE: 2 arrested in North Jersey ATM skimming scheme

Eileen Bright was convicted of murder on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) Eileen Bright was convicted of murder on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Canva)

Neighbors described a couple known in the community

Neighbors who spoke with Fox 29 Philadelphia at the time said the couple often walked and had dinner with friends in their community. They described Bright and Johnson as good people.

"She took care of him, and he had a lot of issues. I don't know; it sounded like from some of the neighbors that are near them, she just was at her wit's end, just had enough of doing it, and just kind of snapped," one neighbor speculated.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt