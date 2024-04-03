🚨 Mays Landing woman charged with Easter Sunday murder

🚨 Police said she used a knife and statue in killing

🚨 Suspect gave a recorded confession, authorities say

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A 75-year-old woman has admitted to killing her boyfriend at their home on Easter, according to court documents.

Eileen Bright was charged on Sunday with first-degree murder, two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and two counts of fourth-degree unlawful weapon possession. She remains in custody at Atlantic County jail.

According to a newly obtained criminal complaint, Bright used a knife to kill her 81-year-old boyfriend Gary Johnson at their Mays Landing home.

Bright confessed to the killing when speaking to a neighbor, according to the complaint. The neighbor told Hamilton Township police about the admission when officers responded to the home on Lewis Drive around 5:40 p.m.

13 Lewis Drive in Mays Landing (Google Maps) 13 Lewis Drive in Mays Landing (Google Maps) loading...

When police officers went inside the home, they found Johnson's body in the master bedroom on the first floor.

"Johnson had injuries to his head and was covered in blood," said the complaint.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Monday that Johnson died from blunt force trauma and stab wounds. Investigators recovered a knife and statue used in the killing at the scene, court documents said.

Bright later waived her Miranda rights and confessed to the killing during a recorded interview with police, according to the complaint.

Neighbors said that Johnson had health issues and Bright was caring for him, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

