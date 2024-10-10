SOMERS POINT — Four people, including a 15-year-old, have been charged in connection with an alleged attack on an elderly woman at a supermarket.

The adults used the juvenile in order to commit the act, which also included the theft of the woman's purse, according to police.

The 83-year-old was victimized on Oct. 3 in front of the Acme at Somers Point Plaza along Route 9, according to officials.

The woman was "brutally attacked" and had to be treated for injuries to her face and upper body, police said.

Acme, Somers Point (Google Maps) Acme, Somers Point (Google Maps) loading...

Police said on Facebook that officers worked "around the clock" to identify and arrest anyone responsible for the strong armed robbery.

The following individuals were arrested for their alleged roles in the incident:

⚫ Maria DeSantis, 60, Woodbine

⚫ Charles Ogelsby, 23, Atlantic City

⚫ Emily Labaco, 22, Atlantic City

⚫ 15-year-old, Egg Harbor Township

The investigation also included searches of homes and a vehicle in Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township, police said.

The juvenile was charged with robbery, and aggravated assault and theft. All three adults were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit theft, receiving stolen property, and using a juvenile to commit a crime.

Ogelsby was additionally charged with possession of a defaced firearm.

