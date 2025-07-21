Here are the top stories on New Jersey 101.5 for Monday, July 21, 2025

PERTH AMBOY — A father has been accused of shooting and wounding his own 5-year-old daughter in Middlesex County.

The child was in stable condition as of Friday, police said.

On July 7 at 11:06 p.m., first responders were called to a residence on Cortlandt Street in Perth Amboy. Officers found the young girl had suffered a gunshot wound. David Wesley, of Perth Amboy, was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, hindering, receiving stolen property and two weapons offenses.

⬛ A child is dead and a teen unconscious in two separate NJ drownings

It was a weekend of backyard pool tragedies in New Jersey.

A 5-year-old boy drowned after he was found floating in a swimming pool in Wayne, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced. Police arrived at a home near Armstrong Avenue and Maple Lane on Friday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning.

Witnesses told police the little boy was found floating in the pool an hour after he had left his house alone, without an adult, at around 5:30 p.m. The child was rushed to Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Then, on Saturday, a 19-year-old man was pulled unconscious, but alive, from a pool during a backyard house party in Clifton.

Police received a 911 call just after 4:30 p.m. on July 19 about someone in distress in a swimming pool at a private home on Lennon Place, according to department spokesman Lt. Robert Anderson.

The teen was found unconscious in the pool. He was quickly pulled out, resuscitated, and rushed to a hospital where he remains in serious condition, Anderson said.

⬛ Ocean County woman charged in a hit and run, injuring two, one critically

TOMS RIVER — A 22 year old Lacey Township woman has been charged in a hit and run in Toms River on Saturday night that injured two pedestrians, one critically, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Authorities found two injured men near Winteringham Village at around 11:30 p.m. One of the victims, age 60, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other victim was treated at the scene.

Billhimer said the driver, identified as Cagla Nemutlu, was exiting a parking space in the village when she struck the men and sped off. She was taken into custody, charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury and is currently in the Ocean County Jail.

⬛ Teen e-bike rider killed after being hit by a car in Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — A tragic accident occurred in Atlantic County after a teenager was killed while riding an electric bicycle last week.

On Thursday, July 17, Somers Point police responded to Maryland Avenue, where it intersects with a bike path, for a reported collision between a car and a cyclist just before 8 p.m., Police Chief Robert Somers said.

A 14-year-old Egg Harbor Township teen e-bike rider was taken to Atlantic Care Trauma, then airlifted to Cooper Trauma, where he died.

The car driver, Laryssa Foschini, 47, of Philadelphia, and her three juvenile passengers were not injured, Somers said.

Police said neither speed nor alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The collision, however, remains under investigation.

