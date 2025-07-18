A father has been accused of shooting and wounding his own 5-year-old daughter in Middlesex County.

The child was in stable condition as of Friday, police said.

On July 7 at 11:06 p.m., first responders were called to a residence on Cortlandt Street in Perth Amboy.

Officers found the young girl had suffered a gunshot wound.

David Wesley, of Perth Amboy, was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, hindering, receiving stolen property and two weapons offenses.

Wesley, who was born in 1991, was being held at the Middlesex County jail.

He was slated for a Tuesday appearance in Superior Court.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area was asked to call Detective Robert Torres of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3879 or Detective Olivia Ankudowicz of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 8083.

Read More: Homeowner not charged after shooting NJ naked intruder

After young girl shot in Perth Amboy, dad is arrested (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) After young girl shot in Perth Amboy, dad is arrested (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Other child shootings in NJ this year have been deadly

While the victim in the Perth Amboy shooting is hospitalized in stable condition, there have been several horrific gun deaths involving other children in New Jersey in recent months.

In June, a 16-year-old was shot and killed inside a Camden home, as police have said a 12-year-old girl was handling a gun.

The girl has since been charged as a juvenile with second-degree manslaughter.

In May, a 10 year-old boy died of a gunshot wound inside his own home in Gloucester County, police said.

That same month in Millville, three teens were charged with murder, after a 17-year-old high school student was shot and killed while driving.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker