NJ high school junior killed in shooting ambush set up by teens, prosecutors say
✅ The family of Lucas DeGeorge said he was shot Saturday night while driving
✅ Three juveniles were charged with felony murder
✅ The victim was set up, investigators say
MILLVILLE — Three teens have been charged with shooting at a 17-year-old high school junior as he was driving on Saturday night.
The family of Lucas DeGeorge said he was behind the wheel on Washington Street in Millville when a shot was fired, causing him to lose control and crash around 10 p.m.
The Buena Regional High School junior was pronounced dead at Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer-McRae said surveillance video revealed that two of the teens charged encountered DeGeorge before the shooting and went to the third suspect's home. One of the suspects contacted DeGeorge to make arrangements to meet him in Millville.
ALSO READ: NJ cops drag away man seconds before train smashes into car
A multitude of charges
The teens were charged with:
- First-degree felony-murder
- First-degree aggravated manslaughter
- First-degree conspiracy to commit robbery
- First-degree robbery
- Second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose
- Second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon
- Second-degree conspiracy to transfer a firearm to a minor,
- Third-degree conspiracy to unlawfully transfer a firearm
Webb-McRae did not disclose what happened between DeGeorge and the three suspects before he was shot or how they knew he each other.
The viewing and funeral are scheduled for Friday at Farnelli Funeral Home on North Main Street in Williamstown.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ Memorial Day Parades 2025 (Alphabetical)
Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Frightening scenes of the Jones Road Wildfire
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5