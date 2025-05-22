✅ The family of Lucas DeGeorge said he was shot Saturday night while driving

MILLVILLE — Three teens have been charged with shooting at a 17-year-old high school junior as he was driving on Saturday night.

The family of Lucas DeGeorge said he was behind the wheel on Washington Street in Millville when a shot was fired, causing him to lose control and crash around 10 p.m.

The Buena Regional High School junior was pronounced dead at Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer-McRae said surveillance video revealed that two of the teens charged encountered DeGeorge before the shooting and went to the third suspect's home. One of the suspects contacted DeGeorge to make arrangements to meet him in Millville.

A multitude of charges

The teens were charged with:

First-degree felony-murder

First-degree aggravated manslaughter

First-degree conspiracy to commit robbery

First-degree robbery

Second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

Second-degree conspiracy to transfer a firearm to a minor,

Third-degree conspiracy to unlawfully transfer a firearm

Webb-McRae did not disclose what happened between DeGeorge and the three suspects before he was shot or how they knew he each other.

The viewing and funeral are scheduled for Friday at Farnelli Funeral Home on North Main Street in Williamstown.

