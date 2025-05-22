🚆 A sedan became stuck on the train tracks in Piscataway

🚆 Police said the driver was impaired and did not hear officers yell to get out

🚆The driver was dragged on his back away from the crossing

PISCATAWAY — Dramatic video shows two police officers pulling an impaired man from a car on railroad tracks seconds before a train passed through.

Piscataway police said the car was stopped on NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line tracks on New Brunswick Avenue around midnight on May 12.

As the lights flashed and the gate arms came down, two officers ran toward the car and told the driver to get out.

"We're dragging him out of the car. The car's stuck," one of the officers tells the dispatcher as the train blows its horn.

ALSO READ: Man wanted after gun sighting at Morristown High

Piscataway police officer runs towards a car stuck on the track on New Brunswick Ave 5/12/25 Piscataway police officer runs towards a car stuck on the track on New Brunswick Ave 5/12/25 (Piscataway police via Facebook) loading...

No time to spare

The man was impaired and did not respond to the officers' voices, forcing one of the officers to drag him out.

One officer grabbed the man's feet and the other his legs and dragged him on his back.

The video ends as the train clips the front of the sedan at full force.

ALSO READ: Man wanted after gun sighting at Morristown High

Piscataway police officers pull a man from a car at a railroad crossing seconds before a train came through 5/12/25 Piscataway police officers pull a man from a car at a railroad crossing seconds before a train came through 5/12/25 (Piscataway police via Facebook) loading...

Preventing tragedy

Police did not identify the driver or disclose if he was charged.

"Their quick action prevented a potential tragedy, and we commend Officer Hinchcliffe and Officer Ward for their prompt and effective response," the department said.

NJPBA president Peter Andreyev was also proud of the officers actions.

"Another example of our officers selflessly risking their own lives for people they don't know.. thankfully no one was seriously injured in this incident," Andreyev said.

Train strikes a car stuck on the track on New Brunswick Ave 5/12/25 Train strikes a car stuck on the track on New Brunswick Ave 5/12/25 (Piscataway police via Facebook) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ Memorial Day Parades 2025 (Alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 26 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Once in a lifetime day-trip experience from NJ Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark