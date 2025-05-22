NJ cops drag man away seconds before train smashes into car
🚆 A sedan became stuck on the train tracks in Piscataway
🚆 Police said the driver was impaired and did not hear officers yell to get out
🚆The driver was dragged on his back away from the crossing
PISCATAWAY — Dramatic video shows two police officers pulling an impaired man from a car on railroad tracks seconds before a train passed through.
Piscataway police said the car was stopped on NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line tracks on New Brunswick Avenue around midnight on May 12.
As the lights flashed and the gate arms came down, two officers ran toward the car and told the driver to get out.
"We're dragging him out of the car. The car's stuck," one of the officers tells the dispatcher as the train blows its horn.
No time to spare
The man was impaired and did not respond to the officers' voices, forcing one of the officers to drag him out.
One officer grabbed the man's feet and the other his legs and dragged him on his back.
The video ends as the train clips the front of the sedan at full force.
Preventing tragedy
Police did not identify the driver or disclose if he was charged.
"Their quick action prevented a potential tragedy, and we commend Officer Hinchcliffe and Officer Ward for their prompt and effective response," the department said.
NJPBA president Peter Andreyev was also proud of the officers actions.
"Another example of our officers selflessly risking their own lives for people they don't know.. thankfully no one was seriously injured in this incident," Andreyev said.
