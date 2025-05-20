NJ high school junior is shot dead while driving through Millville
🚨A person was shot while driving in Millville on Saturday night
🚨The victim's family identified him as Lucas DeGeorge, 17, a high school junior
🚨No one has been charged in the shooting
MILLVILLE — A teen driver crashed his vehicle after being fatally shot while driving Saturday night.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said a person behind the wheel was shot at while on Church Street about 10 p.m. The driver was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he was pronounced dead.
Webb-McRae did not identify the driver, whose identity was revealed by relatives.
'We are heartbroken'
"One of the worst things anyone could ever go through in life last night, we lost our oldest grandson Lucas to some coward with a gun," his grandmother said on Facebook.
"Please pray for my son, his girlfriend and their family. Just unbelievable. We are heartbroken," Lawler wrote.
No arrests have been in the case. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
A GoFundMe campaign created by DeGeorge's family said he was a junior at Buena Regional High School, where he was an honor student.
Webb-McRae asked anyone with information about the shooting to call her office at 856-825-7010.
