Did she mean to kill him? Criminal charges for girl, 12, who shot NJ high school star

Xyere Brooks on the first day of fifth grade at KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy (KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy)

🚨 Xyere Brooks was a star football player at KIPP Cooper Norcross High School

CAMDEN — A 12-year-old girl who handled a firearm was charged in the shooting death of a standout high school football player.

KIPP Cooper Norcross High School student Xyere Brooks, 16, was shot June 6 during an afternoon gathering at a friend's house on Thorn Street. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

After the shooting, the family described the shooting as accidental.

The gun had been brought to the house by a 16-year-old male. The girl, visiting from Wilmington, Delaware, handled the gun and “recklessly” fired it, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay.

The girl was charged as a juvenile with second-degree manslaughter. She and the other boy are charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Both have been released from custody, according to MacAulay.

Xyere Brooks (@khscamden via Instagram)
Family said the shooting was accidental

Brooks had spent the night before the shooting at a friend's house, his mother told 6 ABC Action News. There were no classes the next day, according to the school calendar.

His brother, Manazh Tompkins, told 6 ABC Action News that the 12-year-old had put the gun to Xyere's head and fired, not expecting it to go off. His family believes the shooting to be accidental, Tompkins said.

