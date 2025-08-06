🚨 Two e-bikers rode in front of Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian's car

🚨 Gillian said they went through a red light and into the path of his car

🚨 The mayor is taking several steps to make e-bikers aware of safety

OCEAN CITY — A near-miss with kids riding e-bikes shocked a Jersey Shore mayor into action.

Mayor Jay Gillian said two “young e-bike riders “ on the wrong side of the road went through a red light and into the path of his vehicle, narrowly avoiding a collision.

“Only the grace of God saved their lives. The near-miss shook me to my core. This is a situation that plays out daily throughout our town and state as more and more young and inexperienced riders obtain e-bikes,” Gillian said on the city website.

The mayor said the incident has prompted him to take several steps to ensure the safety of e-riders within Ocean City.

Ocean City officials take action on e-bike safety

E-bike safety will be addressed by the Ocean City school district. Fourth graders at the Ocean City Intermediate School will hear from the Community Oriented Policing unit at their orientation on Aug. 25, while all students will attend a presentation when school begins. Police officers will patrol the routes commonly used by students to make sure e-bike riders are wearing helmets, according to the mayor.

Gillian said he contacted Gov. Phil Murphy's office to consider updating existing laws. Cape May County Commission Director Lenny Desiderio will discuss the issue at the commissioner's annual meeting with mayors, according to Gillian.

"As parents and as a community, we need to understand the potential danger of these motorized vehicles, which are much faster and more powerful than bicycles. And we need to work together to protect the safety of our children," Gillian said.

E-bike crashes in New Jersey

There have been several crashes involving e-bikes ridden by adults and teens in recent months.

🏍 On July 18 in Montvale, a teen rider traveling 40 mph on an e-bike hit a car turning out of a gas station. Video released by police shows the rider flipped into the air and landed on the roof of the car.

🏍 On July 17, a car and an e-bike driven by a 14-year-old collided on Maryland Avenue in Somers Point, where a bike path crosses the road. The teen later died at a hospital.

🏍 In May, a serious crash between an e-bike and a car happened in Gloucester Township. Police said the e-bike had been traveling on the sidewalk before it entered an intersection, where it collided with a sedan. The ages of the riders were not disclosed by Gloucester Township police.

