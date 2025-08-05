🚨Paterson Councilman Luis Velez was caught on video touching a fire alarm

🚨Velez's attorney says the charges are 'politically motivated'

PATERSON — A Passaic County city councilman and candidate for mayor is charged with setting off a fire alarm at City Hall last year.

Luis Velez, 58, arrived at the building on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, around 2:30 p.m. Surveillance video showed him touching the fire alarm box with his hand until the alarm went off, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

He was accompanied by two females in the video. Valdes did not disclose their relationship with Velez, but both were wearing sashes across their chest. It was the day of Paterson's Dominican Day parade.

The 5th Ward Democrat was arrested on Tuesday. Velez was charged with third-degree false public alarm. There was no emergency at City Hall that would have warranted setting off the alarm that day, according to Valdes.

The Paterson Press reported that the next day, City Hall security director Hector Nieves wrote a report stating there was no sign of "intentional tampering" with the fire alarm. However, the mayor's office had a different message following Velez's arrest.

"Pulling a false fire alarm is a serious and egregious infraction, particularly during a parade. The prosecutor has sent a strong and swift message that this is conduct unbecoming of a public official," read the statement.

Attorney: False charges

Michael P. De Marco, Velez's attorney, called the charges politically motivated. Velez has said he will run for mayor in 2026.

“It is truly unfortunate that the resources of the taxpayers of the great county of Passaic are being expended on a matter such as this,” De Marco said in a statement. “Let it be clear, Councilman Velez is innocent of this frivolous charge and will vigorously and aggressively defend himself."

Paterson police are investigating allegations that Velez was driving drunk in the early hours of May 12 when his vehicle struck another, according to NBC New York. The driver of the other vehicle posted video on social media of Velez staggering after the crash. During a council meeting, Velez said he got hit in the face by an airbag and felt dizzy. The mother of the other person in the crash called Velez a "liar."

Velez has not been charged in the crash. Velez said he is cooperating with investigators.

