HILLSDALE — New Jersey was hit Tuesday with its second earthquake in three days.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.7 earthquake centered in Hillsdale at 12:11 p.m., three days after a magnitude 3.0 struck approximately 12 miles to the south in Hasbrouck Heights.

The Hilldale quake was centered on Viola Place in a neighborhood along the Garden State Parkway, according to the USGS.

Bergenfield Mayor Arvin Amatorio said several residents reported feeling a "quick jolt" or hearing a loud thump at the time of the earthquake.

There were no reports of damage or injuries, according the Bergen County Office of Emergency Management.

As of 12:45 p.m., 445 reports had been made to the USGS "did you feel it" page, mostly from northern Bergen County, along with Rockland and Westchester counties in New York.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 are rarely felt by humans and cause little damage.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

