New Jersey shakes and rattles on Saturday night with latest quake
🚨A small magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported by the USGS in Hasbrouck Heights
🚨Quakes 3.0 and under do not usually cause major damage
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS — It wasn't a Saturday night dance party or fans stomping for joy at the Meadowlands that got the ground rattling this weekend.
A moderate quake was measured in North Jersey late Saturday night by the U.S. Geological Survey — the latest for the region.
The magnitude 3.0 earthquake that occurred around 10:18 p.m. had an epicenter on Madison Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights. It's not far from Route 17 and Teterboro Airport. It is approximately 5 miles from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, which hosted the WWE's Summer Slam event on Saturday night.
The Bergen County Office of Emergency Management said that county emergency services is aware of the quake.
Not felt by everybody
Reports into the USGS "did you feel it" map show around 300 reports that came mostly from the northeast corner of the state, New York City and Westchester County.
New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 are rarely felt by humans and cause little damage.
There six very small earthquakes measured in Morris Plains in July and a magnitude 2.4 earthquake in Bergen County in January.
