🚨A small magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported by the USGS in Hasbrouck Heights

🚨Quakes 3.0 and under do not usually cause major damage

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS — It wasn't a Saturday night dance party or fans stomping for joy at the Meadowlands that got the ground rattling this weekend.

A moderate quake was measured in North Jersey late Saturday night by the U.S. Geological Survey — the latest for the region.

The magnitude 3.0 earthquake that occurred around 10:18 p.m. had an epicenter on Madison Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights. It's not far from Route 17 and Teterboro Airport. It is approximately 5 miles from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, which hosted the WWE's Summer Slam event on Saturday night.

The Bergen County Office of Emergency Management said that county emergency services is aware of the quake.

ALSO READ: Brutal deadly dog attack shakes up community

Map shows the epicenter of an earthquake in Hasbrouck Heights 8/2/25 Map shows the epicenter of an earthquake in Hasbrouck Heights 8/2/25 (USGS) loading...

Not felt by everybody

Reports into the USGS "did you feel it" map show around 300 reports that came mostly from the northeast corner of the state, New York City and Westchester County.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 are rarely felt by humans and cause little damage.

There six very small earthquakes measured in Morris Plains in July and a magnitude 2.4 earthquake in Bergen County in January.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Here are 7 new laws in NJ in 2022 Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

2025 National Night Out events in New Jersey Police departments from New Jersey will join departments from around the country for the annual National Night Out. It's an event that brings police and the community together for a fun night. More events are held Tuesday, Aug. 5 unless otherwise noted. Let us know about your department's event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander