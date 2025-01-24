Did you feel it? Earthquake shakes Paramus, NJ

☑️ The quake was felt off Diane Place in Paramus around 1 p.m.

☑️ No damage was reported

☑️ A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was felt in April

PARAMUS — An earthquake centered in Bergen County shook North Jersey early Friday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a tremor measuring a magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale centered on Diane Place in Paramus around 1:02 p.m. The USGS received 350 reports of feeling the shaker from the immediate surrounding area.

The reports came in from Long Island, the Hudson Valley, Mercer County and the King of Prussia area in Pennsylvania.

The Bergen County Office of Emergency Management said on Facebook there were no reports of serious damage. Paramus school officials said their facilities do not appear to have suffered any damage.

"Did you feel it" reports to the USGS about Paramus earthquake 1/24/25 "Did you feel it" reports to the USGS about Paramus earthquake 1/24/25 (USGS) loading...

April aftershock?

USGS Research Geophysicist Thomas Pratt told New Jersey 101.5 that it does not appear to be an aftershock from the 4.8 earthquake that shook Hunterdon County in April. There have been 233 aftershocks since.

"It's not readily obvious that they are connected, as they are quite a distance away from each other. Most likely it is an independent earthquake, although the larger one earlier this year may have changed the stresses slightly near today's earthquake," Pratt said.

"My guess would be that the influence of the previous earthquake is pretty minimal, though, and this is unrelated."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ towns that flipped for Trump in 2024 In the 2024 presidential election in New Jersey, Donald Trump won 61 municipalities he had lost to Joe Biden four years earlier. Those flipped municipalities are listed below by county and show the percentage point difference between Trump and Harris and between Biden and Trump.

Click here to see how every town in New Jersey voted. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born Gallery Credit: Judi Franco