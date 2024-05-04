Big Joe shares one of the best Margaritas you will ever taste

It is my impression that tequila has made a strong comeback, or more importantly a surge in enjoyment of both young and old.

There are major actors like George Clooney who makes and sells his own brand of tequila along with P Diddy, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sammy Hagar and Mark Wahlberg all have an association with their individual tequila brands. That is a strong selling base to push the same product, the beloved tequila.

Photo by Francisco Galarza on Unsplash Photo by Francisco Galarza on Unsplash loading...

The advertising for these tequilas calls for having their brand on the rocks or neat, without anything just in a glass. Adding tequila to certain food groups, juices and mixers are starting to get more popular.

My suggestion for the best Margarita you will ever taste is to add a good tequila, we use a good tequila because it has less of a bite to it and the smoothness of the good tequila allows the other ingredients to come through in the taste.

The drink uses fresh ingredients that will wake up your taste buds and quench your thirst. Be careful, you will drink these pretty fast and you can get a little loopy, quickly.

This is a pink grapefruit Margarita and made with freshly squeezed red ruby grapefruit juice.

Photo by Rayia Soderberg on Unsplash Photo by Rayia Soderberg on Unsplash loading...

I use Grand Marnier in this Margarita, while it has orange overtones, it softens the bitterness of the grapefruit.

In a blender mix:

The juice of 5-6 Red Ruby Grapefruits (depending on size) is about two cups (do not use frozen grapefruit juice, you can prepare and squeeze ahead of time.)

4 ounces of Grand Marnier (some people like Triple Sec but I think the flavor of Grand Marnier is best.)

8-10 ounces of good tequila (I like Avion, exceptionally smooth, but any 100% de agave tequila works wonderfully.)

Blend ingredients for about 30 – 45 seconds

Fill pitcher halfway with ice, cubes, not crushed, add blended ingredients to ice filled pitcher, stir well.

You can salt the rims of your glasses or if you do not like salt, you can lightly sugar the rims instead. Using a strainer pour into chilled glasses and garnish with a slice of lime or grapefruit.

Serve immediately and often. Enjoy!

Note: If you want to make these ahead of time, you can mix the freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, Grand Marnier and tequila but do not put any ice in it until ready to serve.

LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in New Jersey using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈