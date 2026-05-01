Check out the Mediterranean restaurant that’s taking over New Jersey

A 100% Halal restaurant just opened in Bergen County, with another New Jersey location on the way.

Introducing Moaaz Mediterranean Grill, NJ’s build-a-bowl restaurant

The fast-casual joint specializes in healthy, customizable Mediterranean bowls, wraps, and pasta dishes for lunch or dinner.

If you don’t want to do the decision making of building your own bowl, there are also classic dishes like their chicken shawarma bowl, chicken kebab bowl, boom-boom shrimp bowl, gyro bowl, and the falafel bowl which is vegetarian.

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The wraps and pasta meals are customizable as well. Diners can choose their portions, toppings, and house-made sauces.

You can then finish off your meal with desserts like baklava or cookies.

Sweet!

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Real food. Simple grill. Fuel your hustle.

Moaaz Mediterranean Grill first opened in Rahway, NJ at 928 St Georges Ave. Now they’re taking over the Garden State with two more restaurants opening in 2026.

A second location had its opening at the end of April. You can find it at 487 Market St Ste 8 in Saddle Brook, NJ.

Both locations are open daily from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.. They deliver throughout the Garden State, but note that delivery fees apply.

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Is another Moaaz Mediterranean Grill coming to New Jersey?

According to their website, yes!

A third Moaaz Mediterranean Grill is opening soon in Metuchen, NJ. While no specific opening date has been given, it is estimated to be in May or June of this year.

You can read all about them or check out their full menu here.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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