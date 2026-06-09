Bet you didn’t know that Tuesday June 9 was National Sex Day.

That’s right: 6-9 (get it?) is an unofficial holiday meant to open healthy discussions about sex, try new things, etc.

Now speaking of discussions, how often has it come up in your life that a sexual partner wants to know about your past?

Talk about the potential for straying onto thin ice. If you admit the number of sexual partners you’ve had so far in your lifetime is high, will they be turned off and grossed out?

Conversely, if it’s too low, will they look at you differently and maybe even wonder if you’ll be satisfied with them or curious to keep exploring?

A study just came out done by Bespoke Surgical on the average number of sexual partners in a lifetime and it was broken down by state.

Believe it or not, the study finds big differences in the average number of partners depending on where you live. Now is that conservatism versus liberalism, boredom versus more G-rated opportunities, wealth versus poverty? Who knows.

Other studies

Before I give you New Jerseyans’ average, let me just say this is the first study of its kind I feel like I believe. I get so doubtful when so many other studies claim a man’s lifetime average is only six and a woman’s is only four.

Really? Am I just a complete manwhore or are these studies way off?

I mean second marriages alone, which are incredibly common now, would account for half of a woman’s entire list. I don’t buy it.

You're lying to your partner

Interestingly, this study doesn’t seem to differentiate between genders, but it does differentiate between straights and gays, with the national average for gays being 85 partners and straights 20. However, among straight couples, they found the average number told to their current partner is nine when it’s really 20.

Also, one in three have never asked their partner about their ‘sexual number.’ And here’s a creepy stat. One in five keeps a physical list of their sexual partners.

Are you kidding me right now? A list?! That feels serial killer adjacent to me at worst, massively egotistical at best.

But I digress.

The lowest vs. highest

The states with the lowest average number of sexual partners are Utah with 9.3 (no surprise there), South Dakota 9.8, and Michigan 10.5.

The highest? Rhode Island with 52.2, Arkansas 52.0, and New Hampshire 41.2.

New Jersey's number

Now what you really wanted to know: New Jersey’s average number of lifetime sexual partners is 12.6.

To whom does it matter? Most. More than half surveyed, 53%, say a potential partner’s sexual number could make them reconsider dating them. Believe it or not the younger you are the more prudish you are, with 54% of Gen Z saying they would avoid or even end a relationship over a sexual partner's number, the highest of any generation.

Meanwhile, I’ll be looking to move to Rhode Island.

NJ towns with the highest STD rates in 2022 These towns had the highest rate of sexually transmitted infections per every 1,000 residents. The data was compiled by the state Department of Health for the year 2022, the most recent year for which statistics were available in February 2022. For some diseases, a zero appears because the state suppressed the data because it failed to meet a particular standard. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Top 'special occasion places' in New Jersey Here is a list of NJ restaurants you would visit for a special occasion. Gallery Credit: (Bill Spadea)

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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