☑️ Union High School senior Olivia Belloso has died after a Florida crash

☑️ Her family's taxi was rear-ended while heading to Fort Lauderdale for a cruise

☑️ Grief counselors will be available on Wednesday at Union High School

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A high school senior who had been seriously injured in a crash involving a cement truck during a family vacation in Florida has died.

On May 15, the Belloso family was headed from an airport in Orlando to board a cruise in Fort Lauderdale when their stopped taxi was rear-ended by a cement truck on the ramp from Route 595 west to Route 95, the Florida State Highway Patrol told CBS Miami. Video of the crash shows heavy damage to the minivan, which was carrying seven people.

Olivia Belloso, a senior at Union High School and a member of the Junior ROTC program, suffered the most serious injuries in the crash. She was still in ICU following intestinal surgery, according to TAP into Union.

The family remained in Florida, according to a GoFundMe campaign created to help with their expenses.

Union High School community rallies around Belloso family

The Township of Union announced Olivia's death on Tuesday on the township Facebook page. The date of her death was not disclosed in the announcement.

"Olivia represented the very best of Union: strength, commitment, and service. Her passing is a profound loss for our schools and our entire municipal community. Our thoughts, prayers, and full support are with her parents, Orlando and Wilmaris, and her siblings during this dark time," the township said.

The class had rallied around Olivia and her family and held a candlelight vigil in front of the family home, according to TAP into Union.

Union High School said that grief counselors would be available at the school on Wednesday.

Olivia had been accepted to William Paterson University and planned to major in biology on a pre-med track, according to the senior class Instagram.

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