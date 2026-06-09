⚠️ A Sayreville police officer will receive $750,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit.

➡️ The officer said she faced harassment, discrimination and delayed promotions despite top test scores.

🔴 The settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing by the borough, police department or officials.

SAYREVILLE — A female borough police officer has agreed to a $750,000 settlement of a sexual harassment lawsuit with her police department.

Angela Moat receives the majority of the money for emotional distress, with about $253,000 of it set for attorney’s fees.

Officer spent more than two decades working for Sayreville

Moat was first hired in 2003 as an auxiliary police officer.

She spent the next two years as a “per diem” dispatcher, followed by eight years as a full-time Sayreville Police dispatcher, until she was hired as a police officer in 2014.

The lawsuit and settlement were first reported on by John Paff with Transparency NJ.

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Harassment complaints began in 2019

Moat first filed complaints about sexual harassment in 2019 against Sayreville Police Captain Daniel Plumacker, for saying in part that Moat needed to “put on her big girl panties before she came to work each day.

When she was eligible, Moat took the sergeant’s test and scored number one - before being promoted to that position in June 2018.

Top test score did not lead to immediate promotion, lawsuit said

Moat has claimed that she dealt with additional harassment and discrimination from various male officers who did not want to take instruction from or be led by a woman.

When she was eligible in 2023, she took the state-sponsored police lieutenant’s test and scored number one.

But for months, she said the department failed to promote her to an open position for lieutenant or acting lieutenant, causing her to lose wages and pension payments.

In agreeing to the $750,000 settlement, there is no admission of guilt by Sayreville, Sayreville Police, Plumacker or any local officials, employees, agents, officers or representatives.

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