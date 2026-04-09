🚨 NJ police department pays over $1M to settle harassment lawsuits

⚖️ No wrongdoing admitted; accusations include explicit talk, unwanted touching

🏛️ Accused officer now serves as deputy chief with $216K salary

SOUTH RIVER — The borough police department last year settled two sexual harassment lawsuits filed by male officers against the force’s second-in-command for a total of more than $1 million.

South River Police Deputy Chief John McKenna, then a lieutenant, was named in the hostile workplace and harassment lawsuits, both filed on June 8, 2021.

Sgt. Jonathan Minacapelli and Officer Joseph Guiamano each detailed repeated run-ins with McKenna, saying he often simulated pleasuring himself and made inappropriate sexual comments, including graphic references to his genitals.

Both officers said that McKenna often followed them into the shared restroom and stared as they used the urinals.

Each officer said that McKenna had grabbed or touched their groin at least once, and then told them he was just joking.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY courtroom (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Internal Affairs role raised accountability concerns

At the time the suits were filed, McKenna was Commanding Officer of the South River Police Department’s Internal Affairs Department, meaning he was responsible for overseeing any such reported harassment and behavior.

Before both lawsuits were filed, each officer had reported their sexual harassment claims in June 2020.

McKenna was placed on paid administrative leave for some period of time, and was charged with disorderly conduct, a disorderly persons offense.

During the years-long legal battles, the borough indemnified McKenna against any personal loss.

He was already Deputy Chief as of 2023, according to municipal records.

Read More: Civil rights lawsuit targets 'racist' Clark, NJ police practices

Police Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash loading...

Settlement details and taxpayer cost revealed

In January 2025, Guiamano agreed to a settlement of his lawsuit. Months later, in December, Minacapelli also agreed to settle his lawsuit.

As reported first by open-government advocate John Paff of Transparency NJ, Guiamano’s settlement was worth $600,000, while Guiamano’s total was $558,000. No wrongdoing was admitted to in either case.

According to Transparency NJ, which made an Open Public Records Act request for terms of those settlements and salaries of the parties involved, South River responded at the end of March.

McKenna has nearly 29 years of service and earns a salary of $216,399.

Minacapelli remains with the department with a salary of $157,836, after nearly 21 years.

After nearly 26 years, Guiamano retired effective June 1, 2025, at a salary of $143,354.

Average New Jersey property taxes in 2025 Check to see whether your municipality's average tax bill last year went up or down. Data is from the state Department of Community Affairs. Municipalities are listed by county and alphabetically. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom