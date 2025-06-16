✅ 50 South River High School seniors have been identified as being part of a prank

✅ The students must agree to the terms of a 'graduation participation contract'

✅ Monday was the deadline to accept the deal

SOUTH RIVER — The students identified as being part of the senior prank vandalism that led to the cancellation of classes must pay a fine and agree to certain terms, including community service, in order to be part of Thursday's commencement.

Video of the prank shows South River High School students throwing toilet paper everywhere, moving chairs and desks from the second floor of the school to the first and wrapping items in plastic.

Mayor Peter Guindi told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that nothing was broken or stolen.

The students have been sent a "graduation participation contract" with terms they must comply with in order to participate in commencement. The deadline to return the signed contact is Monday.

ALSO READ: In latest NJ wildfire 9 square miles of state forest burn

According to the contract obtained by NJ.com the terms include:

Pay a $150 fine

Perform 5 hours of community service

Graduates will receive an empty diploma case at commencement. They will receive their diploma when the community service is complete

Prank participants may not attend the annual senior clap to and class barbeque

No criminal charges would be filed against the seniors who sign the contract.

Schools Superintendent Sylvia Zircher and high school Principal James Kinard did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for a copy of the contract or a question about the number of students who signed the agreement.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

What NJ1015 listeners are binge-watching Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Protesters crowd into streets, parks and plazas at anti-Trump 'No Kings' demonstrations Demonstrators gathered in parks and plazas across the U.S. to protest against President Donald Trump.

The “No Kings” rallies were organized in nearly 2,000 locations nationwide, including cities, towns, and community spaces.

These protests followed recent unrest over federal immigration raids and Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, where tensions escalated with protesters blocking a freeway and setting vehicles on fire.

— The Associated Press Gallery Credit: The Associated Press & Getty Images