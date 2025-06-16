🔥The fire was spotted from the air early Friday morning

🔥Firefighters had a tough time containing early fire

🔥The weekend rain was helpful but not enough to extinguish the flames

SHAMONG — Firefighters spent the weekend in Wharton State Forest battling the Mines Spung Wildfire, which started Friday and has burned nearly 9 square miles.

Despite the weekend rain, the fire has consumed 5,750 acres and is 80% contained as of the last update at noon on Sunday.

Five structures are still threatened and several roads through the area remain closed. After making significant progress in slowing the fire on Saturday, the fire was “creeping and smoldering,” or spreading slowly but with large amounts of smoke.

"According to the NJ Weather Network at Rutgers, that area of Burlington County picked up about a quarter-inch of rain since Friday. Helpful, for sure. But not enough of a soaking to completely extinguish or control the fire alone," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

ALSO READ: 2 detainees recaptured after escape from Newark ICE facility

Map of the Mines Spung Wildfire as of 6/15/25 Map of the Mines Spung Wildfire as of 6/15/25 (NJ Forest Fire Service) loading...

Fire first spotted from the air

The fire was first reported by a private aircraft flying over the area of the Carranza Memorial early Friday morning, according to the NJ Forest Fire Service. By Friday night, the fire had consumed 5 square miles, causing the evacuation of the Lower Forge campground and Phillip M. Costello Preparatory Academy.

Zarrow said that humidity will remain elevated and winds will remain relatively light this week, with additional spot showers and thunderstorms expected. All these factors will help to lower the overall fire danger across New Jersey, he said.

The largest wildfire of the season was the Jones Road Wildfire, which burned 23 square miles, or over 15,000 acres, of forest in Ocean County. Joseph Kling, 18, and a 17-year-old suspect were charged with arson.

Firefighter in Wharton State Forest during the Mines Spung Wildfire 6/13/25 Firefighter in Wharton State Forest during the Mines Spung Wildfire 6/13/25 (NJ Forest FIre Service) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

PHOTOS: Trump's military parade rolls through Washington, D.C. The grand military parade that President Donald Trump wanted for eight years barreled down Constitution Avenue in Washington with tanks, troops and a 21-gun salute. The celebration played out against the counterpoint of protesters around the country who decried the U.S. leader as a dictator and would-be king. The Republican president, on his 79th birthday, sat under a special viewing stand constructed south of the White House to watch the display of American military might. — The Associated Press Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

NJ DOT's Electronic Sign Safety Messages Summer 2025 NJ DOT has brought back the huumorus safety messages to its electronic signs all over the state. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander