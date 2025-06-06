Perv keeps going to NJ retail store, exposed himself to child
🚨The suspect exposed himself at Marshalls a couple of times
🚨He exposed himself to a child, workers told police
🚨Police posted images of the man caught on video
EVESHAM — Police are trying to identify a man who exposed himself in front of several customers, including a child, inside a Marshall’s store on Monday for the second time in a week.
Police said the man entered the store on Route 73 around 2 p.m. and showed his genitals to "multiple patrons." Workers told investigators he came into the store a week ago and exposed himself to several customers, including a juvenile.
Request for the public's help
The man was described by witnesses as a Black male in his early 20s with short hair, similar to video that showed the man entering the store.
This description was confirmed through video surveillance footage, which captured the suspect entering the store in the Willow Ridge shopping center.
Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call them at 856-983-1116.
