EVESHAM — A multi-vehicle crash in Burlington County over the weekend has left a baby in critical condition.

Tractor-trailer runs red light at busy Evesham intersection

Evesham Township police responded to a serious three-vehicle crash on Saturday, Sept. 20, at approximately 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 70 and Locust Avenue, said Lieutenant Rich Dixon.

A tractor-trailer failed to stop for a red light, went through the intersection, and collided with two other vehicles, according to the investigation.

One-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in minivan

One of those vehicles, a minivan, was carrying a one-year-old child who suffered life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

Emergency aid was provided by police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel at the scene. The baby was then taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and remains critical.

Route 70 closed for hours as police investigate crash

Another individual sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Everyone involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Route 70 was closed in both directions for several hours on Saturday during the investigation.

Police seeking witnesses to fatal intersection collision

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at (856) 983-1116.

