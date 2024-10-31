South Jersey wildfire contained, drought continues in NJ

🔥The latest wildfire in New Jersey is 90% contained

🔥The smell of smoke will linger in the area

🔥Conditions will be conducive for the spread of fire on Friday

EVESHAM — With dry conditions continuing, which are ideal for the spread of wildfires, firefighters have made significant progress in a fire that started burning Wednesday afternoon in Burlington County.

The fire in the area of Sycamore Avenue in Evesham on Jacobs Avenue near the border with Berlin is 90% contained after burning 40 acres, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Officials said a backfire was intentionally set to burn fuel ahead of the fire. Fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews were also used to contain the fire. Officials also used a fireline to help contain the fire.

At the start of the fire, 15 structures were threatened.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said residents will likely smell smoke until there is a soaking rain which does not look appear to be happening anytime soon, according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Drought map issued 10/31/24 Drought map issued 10/31/24 (U.S. Drought Monitor) loading...

Fire threat continues

Dry air and a gusty wind could aide in the rapid spread of any fire on Friday.

"Even though we might see a brief shower Friday morning, dry air and a gusty wind could aid in the rapid spread of any flames. Until we get multiple inches of rain in the bucket to ease the rainfall deficit, New Jersey's fire danger will remain very high and very precarious," Zarrow said.

The U.S. Drought Monitor's new report, issued Thursday, shows that over half of southern Hunterdon and Middlesex counties and most of Mercer County are in a severe drought.

Wildfire in Evesham 10/30/24 Wildfire in Evesham 10/30/24 (NJ Forest Fire Service) loading...

