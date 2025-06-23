🚨Trenton police officer Timothy Long was with the department for 25 years

TRENTON — Flags will be lowered after a veteran police officer was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 295 around dawn on Sunday.

Trenton Police Director Steven Wilson said Officer Timothy Long was involved in a crash on Route 295 north in Westampton near Exit 45 (Mount Holly/Willingboro) just before 6 a.m. He lost control of the Honda SUV, which crashed into a highway sign and a tree before catching fire, according to state police.

Long was a member of the police department for 25 years, a member of the department's honor guard, and also a U.S. Marine and served in the New Jersey National Guard.

“New officers gravitated toward him and he coached them with a steady hand, a quick wit, and a good-natured laugh that cut through the tension of the job. As a role model and mentor, he helped shape our department’s culture and set a standard many strive to meet every day,” Wilson said in a statement.

Serving with 'honor, courage, and compassion'

Mayor Reed Gusciora extended condolences on behalf of the city and called his death a "tremendous loss."

"Tim served our city with honor, courage, and compassion. Whether patrolling our neighborhoods or attending community events, he was always present, always dependable, and always focused on keeping our streets safe," Gusciora said.

Funeral arrangements, which Wilson said will include full public-safety honors, have not been announced.

