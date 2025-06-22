12 reasons why this NJ heat wave is downright ‘dangerous’

Welcome to Summer, New Jersey. Just like that, Mother Nature is turning up the heat (and humidity). After a positively miserable Spring, plagued by showery, cloudy, cool weather, we enjoyed about two whole pleasant days before serious heat entered the conversation.

The latest forecast calls for six days in a row with 90-degree temperatures across New Jersey. Yuck.

The hottest days this week, Monday and Tuesday, could see a number of thermometers reach 100 degrees. Double yuck.

It appears this will be the Garden State's hottest stretch since at least July 2022, when Newark Airport recorded five triple-digit days in a row. The weather station at Philadelphia International Airport has not hit 100 degrees since July 18, 2012.

Let's review a few important heat-related definitions:

First, a heat wave is a consecutive stretch of at least three 90+ degree days in a given location. This is actually an unofficial definition, as it can change by region. It is also important to point out that I will refer to a stretch of hot weather as a "Jersey heat wave" if any reliable weather station in the state hits 90+ degrees for three days in a row.

Next up, heat index. Also known as the "feels like temperature" or (more accurately) as the "apparent temperature". It is a measure of how the combination of heat and humidity affect human health. A non-humid 90-degree day is far less impactful than a tropical 90-degree day. The heat index calculation is complicated and approximate.

Finally, the phrase dangerous heat is not one I use often or take lightly. But there comes a time when the impacts on heat and humidity are extreme, posing risk to human life, infrastructure and more. There is no strict definition here, but I will usually say a day is in the "danger zone" when the heat index surpasses 100 degrees.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images Kena Betancur/Getty Images loading...

Heat waves happen every year in New Jersey. Dangerous heat happens every year in New Jersey. But when these two elements combine — a long stretch of high heat and suffocating humidity — it can become uncomfortable and even deadly.

That is why it is important to take heat waves seriously. Some common sense heat safety tips include:

—Dress appropriately for the weather, light-colored and loose-fiiting clothing

—Stay extra hydrated, avoiding caffeine and alcohol

—Take frequent breaks from the heat, in air conditioning if you can

—Limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day (midday through afternoon)

—If you experience symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, seek help immediately

There will be some who question or debate my use of the term dangerous heat. "Oh, it's summer, it's supposed to be hot." "Wah, if you don't like the heat, move to the North Pole." "Why do you always have to make the forecast so dramatic? Just deal with it." Blah, blah, blah. Etc, etc, etc.

So let me make the case for why this week's horrendous heat and humidity rise to the level of truly dangerous. I came up with 12 reasons why you should absolutely take it seriously. (And there may be more out there — feel free to let me know if I missed anything!)

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.

