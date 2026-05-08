NJ weekend weather in a word: Friday OK, Saturday wet, Sunday warm

The Bottom Line

Most of Friday will be an OK weather day. Similar to Thursday, skies will be bright, it will be breezy, and temperatures will reach the 60s. Some sprinkles may develop by late afternoon. Widespread rain comes into play for Saturday. Everyone in New Jersey will get wet at some point, although it will not be an all-day soaker. The steadiest, heaviest rain currently looks to sweep through the northern half of New Jersey around the early afternoon hours on Saturday. As we dry out Saturday night, everything should line up for a pleasant and warm Mother's Day, reaching into the 70s. But yet another round of rain is on the way from Sunday night into early Monday.

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Weather Hazards

Rainfall totals on Saturday will be light enough that flooding is not expected. Severe weather is unlikely.

Monday's rain may be heavier, raising ponding and traction issues. The same may be true of the storm system coming in the middle of next week. But again, the risk of severe thunderstorms looks low.

Climatological Context

May 8 is the 128th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures are now 70 to 71 degrees across New Jersey. Average lows range from 49 to 52.

On average, May is New Jersey's 5th warmest, 5th driest, and 8th snowiest month of the year.

Friday

Friday begins where Thursday left off: Bright skies and cool temperatures. We did have some showers pass through northern New Jersey overnight, which exited around daybreak. That is why you may find some puddles and damp surfaces early on. Early morning temperatures are in the 40s and 50s, likely chilly enough to need a jacket.

High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s Friday afternoon. Similar to Thursday, this is slightly below normal for early May.

While the morning will feature plenty of sunshine, we will see clouds build in through the afternoon. It will turn breezy too.

In addition, I have to add the chance for some sprinkles to the forecast around the late afternoon hours. This impulse riding into New Jersey's atmosphere is very weak, and our air is fairly dry right now. So this should not be a big deal — just do not be surprised if the sky "spits" on you at some point later on.

Friday night, clouds will continue to increase. And I can't rule out an isolated shower, especially to the north. Low temperatures will once again dip to around the 50-degree mark.

Saturday

Saturday's forecast still looks wet, in general. But I am still confident it will not be a total washout or all-day soaker.

There will be an opportunity for pockets of dry weather early Saturday morning, before about 8 a.m., especially in South Jersey (where rain may take a while to arrive — possibly not until the afternoon).

It looks like the steadiest, heaviest, and most widespread rain will be centered on the early afternoon hours. The most concentrated raindrops will be centered on the northern half of the state.

Rain will start to dial back by late Saturday afternoon. So you will again potentially find drier weather with possible peeks of sun starting around dinnertime.

Amidst the clouds and raindrops, high temperatures on Saturday will end up somewhere in the 60s. Again, conditions will vary — the drier you stay, the warmer it will be.

Sunday

Mother's Day Sunday will be the better day of the weekend, by far. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Our next storm system will inch closer and closer though, and I can't rule out some showers coming into view by late afternoon. The best chance of rain holds off until Sunday evening. And then we could get a really good soaking overnight through Monday morning.

Monday & Beyond

Monday will not be a great weather day, with soaking rain through at least the morning. Even if we dry out in the afternoon, it will stay cloudy, breezy, and cool. High temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees.

Tuesday flips back to pleasant, sunny weather in the 60s. Still below normal, but at least it looks like a bright, dry day.

Wednesday-Thursday turns soggy again, with about 24 hours of potential rainy weather.

LOOK: Most commonly seen birds in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in New Jersey from Project FeederWatch. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.