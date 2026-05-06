A typical spring weather pattern for NJ, with rain chances every few days

The Bottom Line

Grab the umbrella, as New Jersey's next storm system arrives Wednesday. It is not all that impressive, so rainfall totals will be light and severe weather is unlikely. But everyone in the state will get wet at some point during the day, as scattered showers and thunderstorms swing through between mid-morning and late afternoon. As a result of the rain and the clouds, it will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler — although still seasonably mild and quite humid. A few more showers are possible early Thursday, with gradually clearing skies. We will fall into pleasant weather late Thursday into Friday, although temperatures will be stuck just below seasonal normals. The next chance of rain coming up on Saturday could spell trouble for outdoor plans.

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Weather Hazards

A few embedded thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. While organized severe weather is unlikely, lightning is always potentially dangerous — when thunder roars, head indoors.

The next batch of rain on Saturday could be heavy at times, leading to ponding issues along roadways and other low-lying areas.

Climatological Context

May 6 is the 129th day of 2026. New Jersey's normal high temperatures now are right at 70 degrees across New Jersey. Normal lows range from 48 to 51 degrees.

May is, on average, New Jersey's 5th warmest, 5th driest, and 8th snowiest month of the year.

Wednesday

All of New Jersey will get at least a little bit wet Wednesday. And that is a good thing, to tamp down pollen levels and stave off worsening drought status. But it is not a soaker or a washout.

Wednesday begins quite comfortable, with temperatures mainly in the 60s. Clouds will increase considerably through the early morning, with dry conditions for now.

Scattered rain will push in from the west around late morning. Just showers at first, although a few rumbles of thunder are possible through the midday and afternoon hours. Rainfall totals may approach a quarter-inch in spots by the end of the day. It will generally feel unsettled and damp around the state.

We are technically still in the same warm air mass as Tuesday. But because of the clouds and the rain, temperatures will only reach about 70 degrees for a high, give or take. That is actually close to normal for early May — so all things considered, not bad.

Rain chances will generally go down through Wednesday evening, but I do have to keep a shower chance alive through the overnight. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 50s or so.

Thursday

A few showers are possible through Thursday morning, mainly to the south and along the coast. But rainfall coverage and intensity looks rather limited.

Otherwise, Thursday will feature improving conditions. Skies will progress from clouds to sun.

High temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 60s. Comfortable, but a few degrees below seasonal normals for sure.

Friday

Friday looks like a decent weather day. I am calling it mostly sunny and breezy. The chance of sprinkles and showers is not zero, but I prefer a dry or "mainly dry" forecast.

High temperatures should reach the mid 60s. Not too shabby.

Saturday

Sigh. I am a little worried about outdoor plans on Saturday. A compact but potent storm system is set to track right on top of New Jersey, delivering our next chance of steady (if not heavy) rain.

At the moment, the timing of that right is right over the middle of the daytime hours Saturday, with a half-inch or more of total rainfall expected. That is subject to wiggle a little earlier or later, with 72 hours to go. So don't go canceling plans just yet — keep an eye on the forecast.

High temperatures will be in the 60s on Saturday, amidst the clouds and raindrops.

Mother's Day Sunday is looking much better, with sun and clouds and 70s. Rain returns Sunday night into Monday.

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Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.