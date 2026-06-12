NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 12

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 12

Point Pleasant Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index value of up to 104 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 74°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 96°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 5:42a		Low
Fri 11:51a		High
Fri 6:09p		Low
Sat 12:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:16a		Low
Fri 11:15a		High
Fri 5:43p		Low
Sat 12:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:30a		Low
Fri 11:27a		High
Fri 5:57p		Low
Sat 12:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:12a		Low
Fri 11:19a		High
Fri 5:39p		Low
Sat 12:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:22a		Low
Fri 3:56p		High
Fri 9:49p		Low
Sat 4:58a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:35a		Low
Fri 11:40a		High
Fri 6:03p		Low
Sat 12:54a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 8:29a		Low
Fri 3:30p		High
Fri 8:56p		Low
Sat 4:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 6:28a		Low
Fri 12:15p		High
Fri 7:05p		Low
Sat 1:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:19a		Low
Fri 11:19a		High
Fri 5:48p		Low
Sat 12:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 5:44a		Low
Fri 11:40a		High
Fri 6:19p		Low
Sat 12:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:27a		Low
Fri 11:26a		High
Fri 5:59p		Low
Sat 12:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 6:28a		Low
Fri 12:19p		High
Fri 6:57p		Low
Sat 1:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Beach Boys Albums Ranked

There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls.

Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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