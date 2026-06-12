NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 12
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index value of up to 104 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 74°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 96°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 5:42a
|Low
Fri 11:51a
|High
Fri 6:09p
|Low
Sat 12:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:16a
|Low
Fri 11:15a
|High
Fri 5:43p
|Low
Sat 12:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:30a
|Low
Fri 11:27a
|High
Fri 5:57p
|Low
Sat 12:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:12a
|Low
Fri 11:19a
|High
Fri 5:39p
|Low
Sat 12:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:22a
|Low
Fri 3:56p
|High
Fri 9:49p
|Low
Sat 4:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:35a
|Low
Fri 11:40a
|High
Fri 6:03p
|Low
Sat 12:54a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 8:29a
|Low
Fri 3:30p
|High
Fri 8:56p
|Low
Sat 4:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 6:28a
|Low
Fri 12:15p
|High
Fri 7:05p
|Low
Sat 1:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:19a
|Low
Fri 11:19a
|High
Fri 5:48p
|Low
Sat 12:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 5:44a
|Low
Fri 11:40a
|High
Fri 6:19p
|Low
Sat 12:48a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:27a
|Low
Fri 11:26a
|High
Fri 5:59p
|Low
Sat 12:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 6:28a
|Low
Fri 12:19p
|High
Fri 6:57p
|Low
Sat 1:18a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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