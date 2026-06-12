Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index value of up to 104 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 74°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 96° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 5:42a Low

Fri 11:51a High

Fri 6:09p Low

Sat 12:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:16a Low

Fri 11:15a High

Fri 5:43p Low

Sat 12:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:30a Low

Fri 11:27a High

Fri 5:57p Low

Sat 12:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:12a Low

Fri 11:19a High

Fri 5:39p Low

Sat 12:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:22a Low

Fri 3:56p High

Fri 9:49p Low

Sat 4:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:35a Low

Fri 11:40a High

Fri 6:03p Low

Sat 12:54a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 8:29a Low

Fri 3:30p High

Fri 8:56p Low

Sat 4:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 6:28a Low

Fri 12:15p High

Fri 7:05p Low

Sat 1:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:19a Low

Fri 11:19a High

Fri 5:48p Low

Sat 12:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 5:44a Low

Fri 11:40a High

Fri 6:19p Low

Sat 12:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:27a Low

Fri 11:26a High

Fri 5:59p Low

Sat 12:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 6:28a Low

Fri 12:19p High

Fri 6:57p Low

Sat 1:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Beach Boys Albums Ranked There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci