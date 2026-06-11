NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 11
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Friday with heat index values up to 103 degrees expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 72°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 95°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 10:57a
|High
Thu 5:10p
|Low
Thu 11:57p
|High
Fri 5:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:21a
|High
Thu 4:44p
|Low
Thu 11:21p
|High
Fri 5:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:33a
|High
Thu 4:58p
|Low
Thu 11:33p
|High
Fri 5:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:25a
|High
Thu 4:40p
|Low
Thu 11:25p
|High
Fri 5:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:17a
|Low
Thu 3:02p
|High
Thu 8:50p
|Low
Fri 4:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:46a
|High
Thu 5:09p
|Low
Thu 11:54p
|High
Fri 5:35a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 7:24a
|Low
Thu 2:36p
|High
Thu 7:57p
|Low
Fri 3:36a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 5:27a
|Low
Thu 11:22a
|High
Thu 6:10p
|Low
Fri 12:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:25a
|High
Thu 4:54p
|Low
Thu 11:26p
|High
Fri 5:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 10:46a
|High
Thu 5:22p
|Low
Thu 11:47p
|High
Fri 5:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:33a
|High
Thu 5:06p
|Low
Thu 11:31p
|High
Fri 5:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 5:27a
|Low
Thu 11:25a
|High
Thu 6:01p
|Low
Fri 12:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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