Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Friday with heat index values up to 103 degrees expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

7 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 72°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 95° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:26pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 10:57a High

Thu 5:10p Low

Thu 11:57p High

Fri 5:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:21a High

Thu 4:44p Low

Thu 11:21p High

Fri 5:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:33a High

Thu 4:58p Low

Thu 11:33p High

Fri 5:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:25a High

Thu 4:40p Low

Thu 11:25p High

Fri 5:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:17a Low

Thu 3:02p High

Thu 8:50p Low

Fri 4:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:46a High

Thu 5:09p Low

Thu 11:54p High

Fri 5:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 7:24a Low

Thu 2:36p High

Thu 7:57p Low

Fri 3:36a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 5:27a Low

Thu 11:22a High

Thu 6:10p Low

Fri 12:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:25a High

Thu 4:54p Low

Thu 11:26p High

Fri 5:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 10:46a High

Thu 5:22p Low

Thu 11:47p High

Fri 5:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:33a High

Thu 5:06p Low

Thu 11:31p High

Fri 5:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 5:27a Low

Thu 11:25a High

Thu 6:01p Low

Fri 12:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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