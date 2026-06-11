NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 11

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 11

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Friday with heat index values up to 103 degrees expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
7 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 72°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 95°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:26pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 10:57a		High
Thu 5:10p		Low
Thu 11:57p		High
Fri 5:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:21a		High
Thu 4:44p		Low
Thu 11:21p		High
Fri 5:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:33a		High
Thu 4:58p		Low
Thu 11:33p		High
Fri 5:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:25a		High
Thu 4:40p		Low
Thu 11:25p		High
Fri 5:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:17a		Low
Thu 3:02p		High
Thu 8:50p		Low
Fri 4:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:46a		High
Thu 5:09p		Low
Thu 11:54p		High
Fri 5:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 7:24a		Low
Thu 2:36p		High
Thu 7:57p		Low
Fri 3:36a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 5:27a		Low
Thu 11:22a		High
Thu 6:10p		Low
Fri 12:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:25a		High
Thu 4:54p		Low
Thu 11:26p		High
Fri 5:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 10:46a		High
Thu 5:22p		Low
Thu 11:47p		High
Fri 5:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:33a		High
Thu 5:06p		Low
Thu 11:31p		High
Fri 5:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 5:27a		Low
Thu 11:25a		High
Thu 6:01p		Low
Fri 12:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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