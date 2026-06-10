Humidity ramps up Wednesday, bigtime heat and nasty storms coming soon

The Bottom Line

The nice weather is done for the week, unfortunately. Humidity ramps up Wednesday, then the heat is on Thursday and Friday, with a daily chance of strong super-soaker thunderstorms too. Occasional spot showers are possible throughout Wednesday, with the biggest push of raindrops likely in the late afternoon and evening timeframe. Given the rise in humidity (atmospheric moisture), there is a concern for heavy downpours in addition to some stronger thunderstorm cells. Meanwhile, the air is going to feel increasingly humid and thick Wednesday, even though temperatures will be similar to Tuesday in the 80s. On Thursday, we have to start talking about "dangerous" heat, with high temperatures in the 90s and a heat index potentially near 100 degrees. It is going to get really tropical and uncomfortable. Plus, a round of nasty thunderstorms is looking likely late in the day, once again with downpours and severe weather a big concern. One more ferociously hot and humid day on Friday will be accented by evening thunderstorms. And then we should get a break from the steamy, stormy weather just in time for the last full weekend of spring.

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Weather Hazards

It is time to ring some alarm bells. The combination of increasing heat, rising humidity, and repeated thunderstorm chances creates a potentially hazardous stretch of weather through Friday.

First, the heat index is expected to climb above 100 degrees Thursday and Friday. I do not use the phrase "dangerous heat" unless we reach very specific temperature and humidity criteria. And it looks like we will reach that criteria across much of the Garden State.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Given the "hot and juicy" tropical air mass, torrential downpours are almost guaranteed with any storm that develops. In addition, all modes of severe weather are on the table, including damaging wind gusts, hail, and even an isolated tornado. Not every town will see severe weather, and none of these days look like all-day washouts. (Thursday will feature the strongest and most widespread storms.) But everyone should stay weather-aware and monitor changing weather conditions closely.

Climatological Context

June 10 is the 161st day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 79 to 80 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 59 to 62 degrees.

June is, on average, New Jersey's third warmest and third wettest month of the year.

Wednesday

Change is in the air Wednesday. Temperatures begin the morning in the 60s, noticeably warmer than Tuesday morning (in the 40s). Humidity is already on the rise and will continue increasing through the day, becoming quite a bit sweatier and more uncomfortable by the afternoon.

In addition, spotty showers are moving through parts of the state. Occasional spot showers with rumbles of thunder are possible throughout the day. The best chance of rain will be in the late afternoon to evening time frame. That is when we could get some downpours and/or stronger thunderstorm cells.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s — that number is similar to Tuesday, so it is not quite "hot" yet.

Wednesday night stays warm and muggy. As showers exit, we will see clouds and patchy fog. Low temperatures will only dip into the lower 70s.

Thursday

The operative phrase for Thursday: Steamy and stormy. It is not going to be a nice day at all.

Under mostly cloudy skies again, high temperatures will soar into the lower 90s across New Jersey. Factor in some truly tropical humidity, and the resulting heat index — the "feels like" or "apparent" temperature — will top 100 degrees in some spots. That qualifies as "dangerous" heat. You have to really take care of yourself in such conditions.

A Heat Advisory has already been issued for most of New Jersey in advance of Thursday's heat.

Thursday's thunderstorm threat may be the most significant of the week. The atmosphere will contain abundant heat, moisture, and instability — the ingredients in the recipe for severe weather, including damaging winds, torrential rain, hail and even tornadoes. Once again, the "late-day" time frame is when we will have to keep an ear and eye on the sky — late afternoon to early evening.

Friday

Friday will bring one more day of stifling heat and humidity. Another day of watching the thermometer and the radar too.

Temperatures will climb to about 90 to 95 degrees, while heat indices rise into the 100 to 105 degree range. It will feel tropical, sticky, and downright uncomfortable.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds, along with another chance for strong thunderstorms, especially during the evening hours. While storm coverage may be more widely scattered than Thursday, any storm that develops will still have the potential to become strong.

Saturday & Beyond

The good news is that the heat and humidity look to break just in time for the last full weekend of spring.

Saturday looks dramatically more comfortable, with lower humidity and high temperatures coming down to the mid 80s. That is still very warm and summerlike, but much more pleasant with much lower dew points. We should see mostly sunny skies and dry weather.

Sunday warms back up to around 90 degrees, with more clouds in play. I also can't rule out a late-day shower. But it should be an OK day overall.

Sunday turns up the heat a bit more again, with highs closer to 90 degrees and increasing cloud cover. A late-day shower cannot be ruled out, but the weekend overall looks much quieter than the second half of the workweek. For now, the forecast suggests New Jersey's steamiest and stormiest stretch will be behind us just in time to enjoy the final full weekend before summer officially arrives.

15 common sense flood preparation tips Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.