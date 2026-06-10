Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect after 2 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

8 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 72°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 71° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:26pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 10:03a High

Wed 4:10p Low

Wed 10:59p High

Thu 4:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:27a High

Wed 3:44p Low

Wed 10:23p High

Thu 4:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:39a High

Wed 3:58p Low

Wed 10:35p High

Thu 4:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:31a High

Wed 3:40p Low

Wed 10:27p High

Thu 4:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:12a Low

Wed 2:08p High

Wed 7:50p Low

Thu 3:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:53a High

Wed 4:13p Low

Wed 10:53p High

Thu 4:34a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 6:19a Low

Wed 1:42p High

Wed 6:57p Low

Thu 2:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 10:31a High

Wed 5:13p Low

Wed 11:25p High

Thu 5:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:30a High

Wed 3:58p Low

Wed 10:24p High

Thu 4:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 9:53a High

Wed 4:25p Low

Wed 10:43p High

Thu 4:45a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:41a High

Wed 4:11p Low

Wed 10:29p High

Thu 4:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 10:32a High

Wed 5:05p Low

Wed 11:17p High

Thu 5:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

How to start your first garden Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson