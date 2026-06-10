NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 10

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 10

Yellow flag at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect after 2 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 72°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature71° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:26pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 10:03a		High
Wed 4:10p		Low
Wed 10:59p		High
Thu 4:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:27a		High
Wed 3:44p		Low
Wed 10:23p		High
Thu 4:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:39a		High
Wed 3:58p		Low
Wed 10:35p		High
Thu 4:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:31a		High
Wed 3:40p		Low
Wed 10:27p		High
Thu 4:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:12a		Low
Wed 2:08p		High
Wed 7:50p		Low
Thu 3:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:53a		High
Wed 4:13p		Low
Wed 10:53p		High
Thu 4:34a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 6:19a		Low
Wed 1:42p		High
Wed 6:57p		Low
Thu 2:38a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 10:31a		High
Wed 5:13p		Low
Wed 11:25p		High
Thu 5:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:30a		High
Wed 3:58p		Low
Wed 10:24p		High
Thu 4:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 9:53a		High
Wed 4:25p		Low
Wed 10:43p		High
Thu 4:45a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:41a		High
Wed 4:11p		Low
Wed 10:29p		High
Thu 4:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 10:32a		High
Wed 5:05p		Low
Wed 11:17p		High
Thu 5:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

How to start your first garden

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM