NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 10
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect after 2 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 72°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 10:03a
|High
Wed 4:10p
|Low
Wed 10:59p
|High
Thu 4:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:27a
|High
Wed 3:44p
|Low
Wed 10:23p
|High
Thu 4:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:39a
|High
Wed 3:58p
|Low
Wed 10:35p
|High
Thu 4:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:31a
|High
Wed 3:40p
|Low
Wed 10:27p
|High
Thu 4:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:12a
|Low
Wed 2:08p
|High
Wed 7:50p
|Low
Thu 3:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:53a
|High
Wed 4:13p
|Low
Wed 10:53p
|High
Thu 4:34a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 6:19a
|Low
Wed 1:42p
|High
Wed 6:57p
|Low
Thu 2:38a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 10:31a
|High
Wed 5:13p
|Low
Wed 11:25p
|High
Thu 5:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:30a
|High
Wed 3:58p
|Low
Wed 10:24p
|High
Thu 4:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 9:53a
|High
Wed 4:25p
|Low
Wed 10:43p
|High
Thu 4:45a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:41a
|High
Wed 4:11p
|Low
Wed 10:29p
|High
Thu 4:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 10:32a
|High
Wed 5:05p
|Low
Wed 11:17p
|High
Thu 5:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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