Scorching, sweltering, storming Friday, then better weather for NJ this weekend

The Bottom Line

Thursday was quite the scorcher, with temperatures as hot as 99 degrees in New Jersey, in Woodland Township in Burlington County, and a tied high temperature record at Newark Airport of 96 degrees, matching a mark last set in 2000. We also had a round of late-night noisy thunderstorms that caused some wind damage around Morris and Union counties in North Jersey.

New Jersey is staring down one more ferociously hot and humid day on Friday, with stifling 70s in the morning and steamy 90s in the afternoon. The heat index may soar as high as 103 degrees. A Heat Advisory continues for most of inland New Jersey until 8 p.m. Additionally, a few thunderstorms are expected to pop up from late afternoon into Friday evening, with the threat of heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.

Our weather will settle down just in time for the weekend, as humidity dials back significantly Friday night. Saturday will be much more comfortable, although still very warm in the 80s. It should be a beautiful summerlike day with sunshine and dry weather. Most of Sunday looks good too, although showers may creep back into the picture starting around dinnertime.

Weather Hazards

Friday remains a "Yellow Alert" day for two reasons: dangerous heat and the risk of strong thunderstorms.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of New Jersey through 8 p.m. Friday. Afternoon temperatures will reach 90 to 95 degrees, while the heat index may climb as high as 103 degrees. This level of heat goes beyond "regular" summertime discomfort. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, stay extra hydrated, and take frequent breaks in air conditioning or shaded areas.

A second concern arrives later Friday afternoon and evening. Spotty thunderstorms are expected to develop between roughly 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. While not everyone will see a storm, any thunderstorm that forms could quickly become intense, producing torrential downpours, damaging wind gusts, and frequent lightning. Keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans.

One longer-term concern remains New Jersey's drought situation. Parts of Cape May and Cumberland counties have now reached Extreme Drought status, the state's worst drought classification since early 2025. While scattered thunderstorms may provide localized relief, many areas still need a widespread soaking rain. Unfortunately, there is no clear signal for one in the forecast yet.

Climatological Context

June 12 is the 163rd day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 80 to 81 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 60 to 63 degrees.

June is, on average, New Jersey's third warmest and third wettest month of the year.

One interesting statistic: At the New Brunswick weather station at Rutgers Gardens, Friday marks the ninth 90-degree day of 2026. That is the highest number of 90-degree days recorded before the Summer Solstice since records began there in 1968.

Friday

To be frank, it is pretty gross out there Friday morning. Temperatures barely cooled into the 70s overnight, which is often one of the most uncomfortable parts of a heat wave. There is simply no opportunity for a reset.

Friday will feature periods of blazing sunshine mixed with passing clouds, with temperatures soaring into the lower to mid 90s. Humidity is trending ever-so-slightly lower than Thursday, but not enough to make a meaningful difference. The heat index will still likely reach triple digits.

By late afternoon and evening, thunderstorms are expected to develop in spots across New Jersey. Coverage may not be widespread, but any storm that forms could become strong or severe quickly. Very heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning would be the primary concerns.

Once showers and storms exit, expect lingering clouds overnight. Humidity will start to slowly recede, but not quickly enough to have a meaningful impact on low temperatures. We will bottom out around 70 degrees.

Saturday

Sweet relief! Saturday is shaping up to be a real winner of a weather day.

The heat wave breaks as humidity levels tumble significantly. No, it won't be cool enough to call the day "refreshing." But it will be noticeably more comfortable. Think of it as stepping out of a sauna and into a much more reasonable summer day.

Expect sunshine, dry weather, and highs in the mid 80s. It will still be warm enough for the beach, the pool, backyard barbecues, or just about any outdoor activity. After the weather of the past few days, Saturday should feel fantastic.

Sunday

Sunday starts off fine, with increasing clouds and breezy conditions. Temperatures will once again reach the mid 80s.

Most of the daytime hours should remain dry. However, shower chances will begin increasing around dinnertime and into Sunday evening. At this point, it does not look like a washout, but it is enough to keep an umbrella handy if your plans extend into the evening hours.

Monday & Beyond

Monday trends a bit cooler still, with highs settling back into the 70s under partial sunshine. Humidity levels should be manageable, continuing a pattern of generally comfortable weather for next week. Skies may be a bit cloudy and unsettled at times, with occasional showers (especially on Tuesday and Thursday). But I see not washout days. Nor a return of horrendous heat and humidity any time soon through the closing days of spring.

Here's why NJ heat waves can be incredibly dangerous Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.