Typical spring weather for NJ this week: Comfortable with spurts of rain

The Bottom Line

There will be some ups and downs through the closing days of April, with a few spurts of rain mixed with nice weather too. Monday will be a pleasant day, with sunshine and dry conditions. It is a frosty start, but temperatures should warm well into the 60s by the afternoon. We will be back in the 60s on Tuesday, but with more clouds and possibly a few sprinkles around. The best chance of rain this week will arrive on Wednesday afternoon and evening, with localized downpours and rumbles of thunder possible. Behind that storm system, temperatures will cool off a bit through the second half of the week.

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Weather Hazards

Although there could be some pockets of heavy rain and rumbles of thunder late-day Wednesday, storms are not expected to approach limits for severe weather or flooding.

Climatological Context

April 27 is the 117th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures across New Jersey range from 67 to 68 degrees. Normal lows are around 45 to 48 degrees.

On average, April is the 6th coolest, 4th driest, and 5th snowiest onth of the year.

Monday

A practically perfect late April day! While the morning is frosty and chilly, in the 30s and 40s, temperatures will warm quickly into the mid 60s. Remember, that is a statewide average: coastal areas will be kept a bit cooler (closer to 60 degrees) due to an on-shore breeze, while far inland areas will be warmer (closer to 70 degrees).

Skies will be bright and sunny throughout the day, and our weather stays completely dry. A few clouds may pop in around dinnertime, but otherwise Monday evening looks quiet too.

Monday night will be cool and quiet. Overnight low temps will dip into the mid 40s. Likely not a frost for most of the state this time around.

In addition, a few light showers — spotty sprinkles — are possible Tuesday afternoon. Do not expect much here. And I do not think these raindrops will affect any outdoor plans. It's just worth mentioning.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, everyone in New Jersey will get wet eventually.

Wednesday will start cloudy but quiet. High temperatures will reach about 60 degrees.

By mid-afternoon, we will have to start looking for scattered rain to arrive from the west. Periods of wet weather are likely through the evening and overnight hours, with pockets of steady to heavy rain possible. About a half-inch of total rainfall is forecast — just like Saturday, I would call that healthy rain given our spiralling drought concerns.

Thursday & Beyond

Some forecast models keep lingering showers over New Jersey through daybreak Thursday. Thereafter, skies should clear quickly, and then pleasant weather resumes. Thursday will end up on the cool side, with a cool breeze. Highs will only reach the mid 50s or so.

Friday looks sunny with a fresh breeze and highs closer to 60 degrees. Still below normal for the first of May, but not necessarily unpleasant.

The weekend could get tricky, as some long-range guidance shows a storm system clipping the coast with our next batch of rain. But this is not a slam dunk, just something to watch.

While next week features a brief warmup to about 70 degrees, there is still no prolonged or sustained warmth in the forecast. At the same time, frosts and freezes will become more and more unlikely as April turns to May as well.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.