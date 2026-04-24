24 hours of wet weather for NJ this weekend, cooler with showers next week

The Bottom Line

Friday will still be a nice weather day to end the workweek, although there will be some subtle differences compared to Thursday — it will be cloudier, less breezy, and about 5 to 10 degrees cooler. On the other hand, Saturday will not be a nice day. Steady rain will push into the northern half of the state in the morning, becoming statewide by early afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times, with total rainfall exceeding an inch in most spots. While severe weather and widespread flooding are not expected, it is going to be a soggy, sloppy day. And miserably cool, with temperatures stuck in the 40s. Showers may linger through mid-morning Sunday, and then clouds will eventually give way to sun. Temperatures rebound to the 50s on Sunday. Monday looks nice with sunshine and 60 degrees.

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Weather Hazards

While no severe weather (wind, hail, tornado) is expected Saturday and widespread flooding seems unlikely, over an inch of rain could lead to slick conditions and ponding on roadways.

Climatological Context

April 24 is the 114th day of 2026.

New Jersey's normal high temperatures for this date range from 66 to 67 degrees. Normal lows are 44 to 47.

April is, on average, New Jersey's 6th coolest, 4th driest, and 5th snowiest month of the year.

Friday

Comparatively, Friday will not be quite as beautiful as Thursday — New Jersey's weather will be cloudier, less breezy, and slightly cooler. But it still looks like a good April day overall.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with dry weather throughout the daytime hours. Morning temperatures are hanging out around 50 degrees. Afternoon highs will reach about 70 degrees — that will range from the mid 60s for northern and coastal New Jersey, to the lower-mid 70s for inland central and southern New Jersey.

Clouds will start to thicken up Friday evening, and a few showers will be possible through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 40s by daybreak.

Saturday

Saturday will not be a nice weather day overall, as New Jersey turns inclement and wet.

If there is a chance for pockets of drier weather, it would be in the morning and it would be to the south.

Look for steady rain to push into the northern half of New Jersey first Saturday morning, spreading statewide by Saturday afternoon at the latest. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible through Saturday afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, it will be cloudy, breezy, and miserably cool. Temperatures will settle into the 40s for the majority of the day.

Sunday

Showers may linger through about mid-morning on Sunday, especially along the Jersey Shore. While the day may start wet, I am confident it will not be an all-day thing.

Eventually, clouds will give way to partial sunshine by late Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will rebound slightly, into the 50s.

Monday & Beyond

Monday will be our next truly pleasant weather day, with sunshine and near 60 degrees.

Next week will trend cooler than normal, with highs hovering close to 60. And there will be a few rain possibilities in the forecast too — Tuesday night, Wednesday night, and then at the end of the week. This "April showers" pattern is way more typical for this time of year than persistent dry weather, and will hopefully help our

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.