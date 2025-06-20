🌧️Strong thunderstorms moved across New Jersey late Thursday afternoon

🌧️Hundreds of branches and trees fell because of gusty winds

🌧️Over 60,000 JCP&L, PSE&G and ACE customers were without power

New Jersey is feeling the impact of Thursday's thunderstorms with power outages and the closure of a NJ Transit line on Friday morning.

Over 41,000 JCP&L, PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric customers are still without power as of 5:15 a.m. following the strong line of thunderstorms that rolled across New Jersey late Thursday afternoon bringing down hunrdeds of trees and branches.

As of 5:45 a.m. Friday the reported outages were:

JCP&L: 31,283 customers without power mostly in Monmouth (Freehold Township, Hazlet, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown and Matawan) and Middlesex counties (East Brunswick, Old Bridge and Spotswood)

3,388 customers without power mostly in Mercer County (Ewing, Hopewell) Atlantic City Electric and Orange & Rockland Electric reported scattered outages in their respective service areas

Fallen tree in Monroe Township (Middlesex) Fallen tree in Monroe Township (Middlesex) (Listener submitted) loading...

Concert, rail service and flights impacted

Marlboro Township said its outages were caused by a transmission trip that took out one of the breakers out of the substation and a pole fire on a high tension transmission line coming in from Old Bridge.

Last night's storms caused dozens of reports of downed trees and wind damage. The National Weather Service received reports of trees falling onto houses in Colts Neck, Cranford, Keansburg, Middletown and Red Bank along with a tree on top of a vehicle in Harding. Trees also fell onto many local roads including Route 29 in Lambertville and Hopewell, Route 34 in Matawan and Route 206 in Princeton.

NJ Transit says its North Jersey Coast Line will remain suspended Friday morning due to downed trees near Middletown. Cross honoring is in effect with NJ Transit and private bus carriers.

There were 61 departures canceled from Newark Thursday and another 7 so far on Friday, according to flightaware.com.

The Barefoot Country Music Festival on the beach in Wildwood was shut down early Thursday evening due to the lightning strikes near the beach but was reopened at 9 p.m. with performances by Rascal Flatts and Megan Maroney.

