🌊Seaside Heights officials say a 6 p.m. beach closure Sunday was a mistake

🌊Police said beaches remain open into the evening throughout the summer

🌊Seaside Heights beaches normally close at 10 p.m. unless safety concerns arise

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A popular Jersey Shore beach will not be closing at 6 p.m. this summer.

Gregory Andrus, the owner of the Facebook page “Portraits of the Jersey Shore,” said police told him that the beach would be closed early all summer when the beach tag checkers and lifeguards left for the day at 6 p.m.

But Seaside Heights Police Chief Tommy Boyd told New Jersey 101.5 it was a mistake that led to the beach being closed that early on Sunday. The beaches will remain open into the evening.

"My sergeant just put 'closed' [too] early, that's all it was. It was a mistake," Boyd said.

Seaside Heights beach information and rules Seaside Heights beach information and rules (Boroigh of Seaside Heights/Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) loading...

Exceptions to early closure

There are occasions for safety reasons when the beach could be closed early.

"We only close them early if there's a really bad riptide because unfortunately people don't realize when they get in the water, they lose their footing and they're gone.

The beach in Seaside Heights closes every day at 10 p.m.

From Monday to Thursday, Seaside Heights requires a beach badge or wristband to enter the beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During weekends, including Fridays, a badge is needed to go onto the beach until 8 p.m.

Lifeguards are on duty during weekends until mid-June.

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