I have been a Five Guys fan for years. Not a casual fan. A committed one.

My order never changes. A hamburger -- fresh, hand-formed patties hot off the grill, placed on a soft toasted sesame seed bun. Onions, ketchup, mustard, and the essential pickle. Then they drop the whole thing in a greasy bag already overloaded with fries and hand it to you like a gift. I do not go as often as I would like. But when I do, it is a real treat every single time.

Part of what keeps me coming back is not just the food. The stores are always clean. The staff is consistently good. I have never had a bad experience at a Five Guys -- not once. That does not happen by accident. That is a reflection of leadership that actually cares about the people working the grill.

Which is exactly why what CEO Jerry Murrell just did makes complete sense to me.

The CEO who actually said sorry -- and meant it

On February 17th, Five Guys ran a 40th anniversary buy-one-get-one-free burger promotion. It went sideways fast. Locations were overwhelmed. Some ran out of food entirely. Customers were turned away. It was, by the chain's own admission, a mess they did not see coming.

Most companies issue a statement, run the deal again, and move on. Murrell did something different. He wrote checks -- 1,500 of them, $1,000 each -- to the employees who had to absorb the chaos of that day. About $1.5 million total, straight to the people behind the counter. He told Fortune magazine he did not want anyone feeling burned after the first day went sideways. So he made it right.

That is not a PR move. That is a guy who understands that the people closest to the customer are the ones who pay the price when corporate miscalculates.

New Jersey bosses, take notes.

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Why Five Guys still earns loyal customers in New Jersey

If you have not been to a Five Guys lately, there are solid options worth knowing about. The Marlton location in Burlington County is a reliable South Jersey stop. Cherry Hill and Mount Laurel are convenient for the 295 corridor crowd. Up in Morris County, the Parsippany location is a consistent performer. And if you are in Bergen County, the Paramus spot handles the North Jersey faithful just fine.

Walk into any of them and you will find the same thing -- fresh ingredients listed on a chalkboard, peanuts in a barrel by the door, and a bag of fries that has historically been generous to a fault.

That last part is worth noting because Five Guys recently switched from plastic cups to kraft paper bags for their fries. The backlash from loyal customers has been loud -- some say the bags do not hold as many fries and leave a greasier mess. The chain says the bags are grease-resistant and better for the environment.

I am willing to give them the benefit of the doubt

A company that hands out $1.5 million in employee bonuses because a promotion went sideways has earned a little grace on the fry bag situation.

The burger is still the burger. The pickle is still essential. And the CEO is still one of the good ones.