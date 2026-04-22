Come April 25, Marlton is going to be a whole lot sweeter, as that’s when the grand opening of a new Insomnia Cookies is scheduled.

This will mark over 350 Insomnia Cookies stores nationwide, and the seventh in the Garden State.

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🍪 What is Insomnia Cookies? 🍪

If you are unfamiliar with the chain, the fun thing about Insomnia Cookies is that the creators definitely understand their clientele, if you catch my drift.

It was started in the early 2000s by college friends who realized how intense their late-night cravings were after a night out. They figured “what could be better than something tasty, unique, and freshly made?”

The answer? Indulgent treats, of course.

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Late-night sweet treat shop coming to Marlton

Insomnia Cookies is known for their flavorful cookies, brownies, and other delights, offering in-store, pickup, and delivery options. The chain has expanded over the last two decades and has become a favorite for anyone with a sweet tooth.

The store also offers a variety of vegan and gluten-free options.

Insomnia Cookie Insomnia Cookie via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Fully aware of the vibe of a good portion of their customers, the stores are open until 1 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. So Marlton residents better be ready for some late-night snacking.

The newest Insomnia Cookies will be at 500 Route 73 South, Suite D15 in the Promenade at Sagemore shopping center. The grand opening is scheduled for April 25, 2026.

Insomnia Cookies also has New Jersey locations in Ewing, Cherry Hill, Glassboro, Hoboken, Montclair, and New Brunswick.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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