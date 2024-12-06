Mystery drones as ‘large as an SUV’ now seen in new places in NJ

✅ Drones started appearing over northern areas since before Thanksgiving

✅ A drone the size of an SUV was sighted in Evesham in South Jersey

✅ Gov. Phil Murphy and police say there is no danger to the public

The mystery of the drones over New Jersey deepens with the area of the sightings expanding across coastal and southern areas of the state.

The drones until now have been confined to northern areas of New Jersey but have now started showing up in the skies to the south.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 that sightings of drones were reported over Lacey and Toms River on Thursday night. The Facebook page EXIT 82 Scanner News posted drones were spotted north of Manasquan.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said he is "aware of possible drone sightings but cannot confirm specifics."

Drone as big as an SUV

Evesham Police Chief Walt Miller said drones were reported over the township. The chief told CBS Philadelphia that reports claimed the drones were larger than a consumer drone and some were as "large as an SUV."

A viewer shared video with CBS Philadephia of a drone over Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia in Pine Hill. A no-fly zone in in effect over the president-elect's club in Bedminster.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday said he held a meeting with state and federal officials including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayork and members of the state's congressional delegation.

"There is no known threat to the public at this time," Murphy wrote.

When asked "how" he knows there is no threat, Murphy's office referred questions to the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management. That office in turn deferred to the FBI.

Republican state Sen. Anthony Bucco in a separate statement said he has been assured by several agencies that there is “no known imminent threat from these devices." Bucco added that he has seen drones over his backyard and acknowledged his own concern.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

13 cozy, very historic NJ bars and restaurants Not only are these New Jersey spots cozy for a drink and bite to eat - the properties all have roots that go back to the 1700s. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Who to tip this holiday season and how much? Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo